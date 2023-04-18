ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
Two men killed in crash near Green River
Apr 17, 2023, 7:34 PM | Updated: 7:35 pm
(KSL TV)
GREEN RIVER, Utah — Two men died Sunday night after their vehicle lost control and fell down a hill near Green River.
The crash happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Janalee Luke with the Emery County Sheriff’s Office said the men were climbing the dirt hills outside Green River in a pickup truck when they lost traction and rolled down to the bottom of “G Hill.”
The truck became fully engulfed in flames, and the two men were pronounced dead on scene.
Their identities have not been released.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- I-80 to close over weekend for bridge demolition, reconstruction (pageviews: 3814)
- 'She was the sweetheart of the family': Kaysville family remembers Macie Hill (pageviews: 3795)
- State of emergency declared in Salt Lake County as flooding hits Sugar House (pageviews: 3038)
- Man dies after car lands upside down in American Fork River (pageviews: 2818)
- 'From water bottles to being shot': Road rage shooting victim shares cautionary message (pageviews: 2276)
- Sugar House Park closed to vehicles due to water runoff (pageviews: 2226)