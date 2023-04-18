Two men killed in crash near Green River

GREEN RIVER, Utah — Two men died Sunday night after their vehicle lost control and fell down a hill near Green River.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Janalee Luke with the Emery County Sheriff’s Office said the men were climbing the dirt hills outside Green River in a pickup truck when they lost traction and rolled down to the bottom of “G Hill.”

The truck became fully engulfed in flames, and the two men were pronounced dead on scene.

Their identities have not been released.