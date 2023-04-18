UPDATE: Teen with autism found, returned home

UPDATE: Skarlit was found and returned home, according to the Ogden Police Department.

Our earlier story continues below.

OGDEN, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl with autism.

According to a Facebook post from the Ogden Police Department, Skarlit Capener was last seen walking northbound on Monroe Boulevard from 12th Street after leaving Mound Fort Junior High School at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

Skarlit is described as 5 foot 4 with dirty blonde hair down to her mid-back. She was wearing pink leggings with black and white shorts and snow boots, carrying two blue and orange plastic bags.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been asked to call police at 801-395-8221.