Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Man charged in front-door shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl

Apr 17, 2023, 8:56 PM

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in ...

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Mo. (Ben Crump Law via AP)

(Ben Crump Law via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An 84-year-old white man in Kansas City, Missouri, was charged Monday with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.

Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said at a news conference that there was a “racial component” Thursday night when Andrew Lester twice shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, who is recovering at home after being released from the hospital. But nothing in the charging documents says the shooting was racially motivated, Thompson clarified.

“We understand how frustrating this has been but I can assure you the criminal justice system is working and will continue to work,” Thompson said.

The shooting outraged many in Kansas City and across the country. Civic and political leaders — including President Joe Biden — demanded justice. Some, including lawyers for Yarl, pressed the racial dimension of the case.

Yarl, an honor student and all-state band member, was supposed to pick up his two younger brothers when he approached the wrong house at roughly 10 p.m. Lester came to the door and shot Yarl in the forehead — then shot him again, in the right forearm.

No words were exchanged before the shooting, the probable cause statement said. But afterward, as Yarl got up to run, he heard Lester yell, “Don’t come around here,” the statement said.

Yarl ran to “multiple” homes asking for help before finding someone who would call the police, the statement said.

Rev. Vernon Howard, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, called the shooting a “heinous and hate-filled crime.” Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter that “No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell.” The Missouri Senate held a moment of silence for Yarl on Monday.

The civil rights attorneys for Yarl’s family, Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, said in a statement that Biden called Yarl’s family and offered “prayers for Ralph’s health and for justice.”

“Gun violence against unarmed Black individuals must stop,” the lawyers’ statement read. “Our children should feel safe, not as though they are being hunted.”

Yarl’s supporters plan to hold a rally Tuesday evening in Kansas City.

The assault charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison. Lester also was charged with armed criminal action, which has a penalty range of three to 15 years in prison. Lester was not charged with a hate crime. Thompson said Missouri’s statute is considered a lesser felony than first-degree assault, and carries a less severe penalty.

Missouri is among roughly 30 states with “Stand Your Ground” laws, which allow for the use of deadly force in self-defense, but the prosecutor determined the shooting was not in self defense.

An arrest warrant was issued but Lester was not yet in custody, Thompson said.

Lester told police that he lives alone and had just gone to bed when he heard his doorbell, according to the probable cause statement. He said he picked up his gun and went to the door, where he saw a Black male pulling on the exterior storm door handle and thought someone was breaking in.

A number for Lester was not in service on Monday evening and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The shooting happened in a middle class neighborhood in north Kansas City. Yarl didn’t have a phone with him and went to the wrong block, his aunt, Faith Spoonmore, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay medical bills. By Monday afternoon, $1.4 million had been raised.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said that Yarl’s parents asked him to pick up his brothers at a home on 115th Terrace, but he mistakenly went to 115th Street, the Kansas City Star reported.

Yarl is a bass clarinetist who earned Missouri All-State Band honorable mention and who plays several instruments in the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of Kansas City, Spoonmore wrote. A statement from the North Kansas City School District described Yarl as “an excellent student and talented musician.”

Spoonmore said Yarl is “doing well physically” but has a lot of trauma to overcome emotionally.

By Monday afternoon, the home where the shooting happened had been vandalized. Black spray-paint on the side of the house showed a heart with “16” in the middle. Eggs splattered the front windows and the door.

A message seeking comment from Republican Gov. Mike Parson, a staunch gun rights supporter, wasn’t immediately returned.

Crump, who has represented families in several high-profile cases of Black people being shot, including those of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, questioned why the shooter wasn’t arrested and charged immediately.

“We all believe that if the roles were reversed and this was a Black citizen who shot a 16-year-old for merely ringing his doorbell, they would have arrested him, and he wouldn’t have slept in his bed that night,” Crump said.

Two days after Yarl was shot, a 20-year-old woman was killed by a homeowner in Upstate New York Saturday after the car she was in drove to the wrong address. Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said Kaylin Gillis was in a car with three others looking for a friend’s house.

As the car was turning around, Kevin Monahan came out and fired two shots, one of which struck Gillis. Monahan was charged with second-degree murder.

___

Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri. Nick Ingram in Kansas City and Summer Ballentine in Columbia, Missouri, contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Jamie Foxx, seen here in Miami in March, remains hospitalized almost one week after experiencing a ...

Chloe Melas

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized nearly a week after experiencing ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Georgia nearly a week after his daughter revealed the actor experienced a "medical complication," a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN on Monday.

24 hours ago

SpaceX's Starship is seen from the company's Boca Chica launchpad near Brownsville, Texas. (Joe Sk...

Jackie Wattles

SpaceX targets Thursday for next attempt to launch Starship

SpaceX is now targeting Thursday for the next attempt to get Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, off the ground.

24 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Wa...

Associated Press

Rep. George Santos announces reelection bid

U.S. Rep. George Santos has announced that he’s running for reelection.

24 hours ago

Derek Chauvin Derek Chauvin (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)...

Steven Karnowski, Associated Press

Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's second-degree murder conviction for the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.

24 hours ago

Four people are dead and at least 28 others injured after a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday celebra...

Holly Yan, Isabel Rosales, Chris Boyette and Caroll Alvarado

All 4 young victims killed at an Alabama Sweet 16 party identified

Two days after a killer gunned down revelers celebrating a Sweet 16 party, police say they have "strong leads" in the massacre that left four people dead, at least 28 others injured and a small Alabama city tormented by confusion and grief.

24 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at MVP Appliances in Ocala, Fla. Wednesda...

Mike Schneider

DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are ratcheting up pressure on Walt Disney World.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Man charged in front-door shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl