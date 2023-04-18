Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Family grateful for help after snowmobiler suffers life-altering injuries in crash

Apr 18, 2023, 8:14 AM | Updated: 11:23 am

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Jaxon McCuistion’s family gathered in Heber City for a fun family reunion last weekend, filled with snowball fights and snowmobiling.

For Adrienne Sloan, who came up from Vegas, it was a chance to see her 23-year-old son, who lives in Midvale.

“So excited. Hadn’t seen him in several months,” she said.

McCuistion came up Saturday, she explained. Family members loaded onto snowmobiles and took off, including McCuistion and his brother.

Not too long later, his brother came back.

“My son came over the ridge, and was screaming,” Sloan recounted. He was yelling for help and told them McCuistion had crashed. Sloan and her sister, Sarah White, described how the sun was glistening so brightly that McCuistion didn’t realize he was riding over a sudden drop-off. He thought he was on flat land.

It was clear McCuistion wasn’t in good shape, which immediately sent Sloan into a panic.

“Because we lost a son. Our first son died when he was 18 — he was Jaxon’s best friend,” she said. “And so, as a mom, you know, to hear that… my heart just dropped.”

She, along with White and other family members rushed over to find McCuistion bleeding all over. His eye had come out of its socket, his face was shattered, and it was clear he had broken bones in other places.

“He landed on his face and the helmet part partly broke off into his face,” Sloan explained.

Luckily, they had cell service to call 911. The family worked to keep McCuistion stable for an excruciating 45 minutes while waiting for search and rescue to arrive.

“Someone was at his feet… her other son was at his head, and someone was on the phone with a 911 operator,” White said. “Everybody had a part and just kept each other calm.”

A medical helicopter arrived and flew McCuistion to Intermountain Medical Center, where he’ll now have to stay for weeks as he undergoes surgeries and facial reconstruction.

“He has a broken leg and a broken wrist. Pretty much all the bones in his face were broken, and he lost his right eye,” Sloan said. “I was hoping that they could save it, but it was, the optical nerve was severed.”

Sloan had to tell her son the news when he regained consciousness, that he had lost his eye.

But his helmet saved his life, and McCuistion will be able to recover.

“I said, ‘You’ve got a perfect brain and a perfect heart, and you’re going to be OK and you’re going to heal,'” Sloan said.

Sloan and White talked about how McCuistion’s helmet was not on correctly at first, but he stopped once he noticed and tightened it moments before the crash.

The family is now blown away by the hundreds of people who immediately donated more than $20,000 to a GoFundMe* fundraiser White created, in less than a day. They know McCuistion will need help with the mountain of medical bills and being out of work.

It gives them hope as McCuistion starts his recovery journey and adjusts to his new life.

“I’m just shocked. I’m so full of gratitude and love,” Sloan said, of seeing everyone rally around them. “There’s just no words to describe how you feel when you see people reaching out to love your child like that, in his worst time of need. In the time when he’s going to be the most challenged. And to know that there are people out there that love him and want to see him be OK.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Injuries

emergency lights generic...

Madison Swenson

Two men killed in crash near Green River

Two men died Sunday night after their vehicle lost control and fell down a hill near Green River.

1 day ago

Life Flight transports snowmobiler...

Cary Schwanitz

Snowmobiler hits a wall of snow, transported to hospital

A helicopter transported one man to the hospital following a snowmobile crash Saturday near Heber.

2 days ago

Train derailment north of Rockwood, Maine. (Rockwood Fire & Rescue)...

Samantha Beech and Nicki Brown

Freight train engines, cars derail and catch fire in Maine

Officials say several cars on a freight train have derailed and caught fire in rural Maine.

3 days ago

Gwendolyn Doner, 19, died following a head-on, wrong-way crash in 2021. Her family contends in a ne...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com and Shara Park, KSL TV

Medical overdose, not wrong-way crash, killed woman in 2021, lawsuit says

The parents of a Utah woman who died following a wrong-way crash in 2021 have filed a lawsuit claiming an overdose from emergency workers killed her and not injuries sustained in the crash.

4 days ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Madison Swenson

Man dies after car lands upside down in American Fork River

A 56-year-old man died Wednesday after his vehicle crashed and landed upside down in the American Fork River.

4 days ago

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Madison Swenson

4 ejected from car in Tooele County, transported to hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a rollover crash in Tooele County. Four of those passengers were ejected.  

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Family grateful for help after snowmobiler suffers life-altering injuries in crash