Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding

Apr 18, 2023, 9:22 AM | Updated: 10:58 am

FILE: A group of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft sit on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harb...

FILE: A group of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft sit on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on March 13, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The United States has followed countries around the world and has grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft following the crash of an Ethiopia Airlines 737 Max 8. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines planes were grounded nationwide for what the airline called an intermittent technology issue, causing more than 1,700 flight delays Tuesday just four months after the carrier suffered a meltdown over the Christmas travel rush.

The hold on departures was lifted by late morning, shortly after it was announced, according to Southwest and the Federal Aviation Administration, but not before traffic at airports from Denver to New York City backed up.

“Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure,” the Dallas airline said in a prepared statement. “Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost.”

The airline urged customers to check on their flight status “and explore self-service options” for travel as the airline worked on restoring its operation.

By late morning on the East Coast, Southwest accounted for well over half of all delays nationwide, but the airline had canceled fewer than a dozen flights, according to FlightAware.

Tuesday’s flight freeze was brief, but it added to the picture of an airline that has struggled more than most with technology issues. CEO Robert Jordan has embarked on a campaign to repair the airline’s damaged reputation.

In December, Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights over the Christmas holiday due to bad weather and its crew-scheduling system becoming overwhelmed. Those cancellations cost the airline more than $1 billion. The Transportation Department is investigating the breakdown.

The airline’s unions have said they warned management about problems with the crew-scheduling system after a previous meltdown in October 2021.

Southwest said last month it would add deicing equipment and increase staffing during winter weather that is cold enough to limit the amount of time that ground workers can stay outside.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday, April....

David Bauder, Randall Chase and Geoff Mulvihill

Lawsuit against Fox for false election claims heads to trial

Opening statements are expected in a voting machine company's defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing groundless claims of fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

11 hours ago

Kevin Monahan, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder. (Washington County, New York, Sherif...

Laura Ly

Officials: 20-year-old woman shot, killed after accidentally turning into wrong driveway in upstate New York

A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday after she and three others accidentally turned into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend's house in rural upstate New York, authorities said.

11 hours ago

FILE - The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The Bide...

Associated Press

US reporter held by Russia on spying charges to stay in jail

An American journalist arrested on spying charges as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on press freedom amid the war in Ukraine will remain jailed, a Russian judge ruled Tuesday.

11 hours ago

This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in ...

Margaret Stafford and Jim Salter, Associated Press

Man charged in front-door shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl

An 84-year-old white man in Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.

1 day ago

Jamie Foxx, seen here in Miami in March, remains hospitalized almost one week after experiencing a ...

Chloe Melas

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized nearly a week after experiencing ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Georgia nearly a week after his daughter revealed the actor experienced a "medical complication," a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN on Monday.

1 day ago

SpaceX's Starship is seen from the company's Boca Chica launchpad near Brownsville, Texas. (Joe Sk...

Jackie Wattles

SpaceX targets Thursday for next attempt to launch Starship

SpaceX is now targeting Thursday for the next attempt to get Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, off the ground.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding