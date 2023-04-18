Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bills GM: Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Four Months After Cardiac Arrest

Apr 18, 2023, 10:41 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Damar-Hamlin-Buffalo-Bills-NFL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending the team’s voluntary workout program some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati, general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday.

“He is fully cleared to resume activity,” Beane said, with the clearance coming from the team after the player met with a third and final specialist on Friday.

Beane said all three specialists were in agreement that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications. While the Bills had their own doctor sit in on Hamlin’s meetings with specialists, Beane said the team is following the lead of the specialists.

Hamlin has experienced what doctors are calling a remarkable recovery since collapsing on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter of a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals, which was suspended and eventually canceled.

The second-year player from Pittsburgh’s exurb of McKee’s Rock spent nearly 10 days recovering in hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo before being released. He eventually began visiting the Bills’ facility and attended the team’s season-ending 27-10 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hamlin has since made numerous appearances around the country, including meeting with President Joe Biden last month. During the Super Bowl festivities in Arizona in February, he received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award. He also took part in a pregame ceremony in which the NFL honored the Bills’ and Bengals’ training and medical staffs and first responders who treated the 24-year-old.

RELATED STORIES

Want more coverage like Damar Hamlin cleared to play? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Gianna Kneepkens Part Of First Dawg Class Academy

Gianna Kneepkens is one of the best in the college game, earning an invite to represent Utah in the first-ever Dawg Class Academy.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy Weighs In On BYU Transfer Caleb Etienne

Big 12 banter is already heating up over the Caleb Etienne transfer.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Basketball Assistant Lands D1 Head Coach Job

BYU women's basketball will have a shakeup on the bench as they head into the Big 12 Conference.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State Standout Steven Ashworth Signs With Creighton

Former Utah State men's basketball guard Steven Ashworth signed a letter of intent to play for the Creighton Blue Jays.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Lands Big 12 Starter Caleb Etienne From Transfer Portal

BYU football picked up a starting offensive tackle from the Big 12 in Caleb Etienne.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Stein: Former Jazz VP Dennis Lindsey To Join Mavericks Staff

Former Utah Jazz Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey is nearing a deal to join the Dallas Mavericks front office. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Bills GM: Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Four Months After Cardiac Arrest