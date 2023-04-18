LOCAL NEWS
Man partially buried after trench collapses at Spanish Fork construction site
Apr 18, 2023, 11:09 AM | Updated: 11:09 am
(KSL TV)
SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 25-year-old man was partially buried after a trench collapsed at a Spanish Fork construction site Tuesday morning.
Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department said emergency crews from Spanish Fork, Provo and Pleasant Grove responded to the site and found the man buried up to his waist.
Crews were still working to free the man from the trench, and he was alert and conscious. Slaymaker said the man is a construction worker and the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- I-80 to close over weekend for bridge demolition, reconstruction (pageviews: 3814)
- 'She was the sweetheart of the family': Kaysville family remembers Macie Hill (pageviews: 3795)
- State of emergency declared in Salt Lake County as flooding hits Sugar House (pageviews: 3038)
- Man dies after car lands upside down in American Fork River (pageviews: 2818)
- 'From water bottles to being shot': Road rage shooting victim shares cautionary message (pageviews: 2276)
- Sugar House Park closed to vehicles due to water runoff (pageviews: 2226)