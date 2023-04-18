Close
LOCAL NEWS

Man partially buried after trench collapses at Spanish Fork construction site

Apr 18, 2023, 11:09 AM | Updated: 11:09 am

Spanish Fork Police vehicle. (KSL TV)

KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 25-year-old man was partially buried after a trench collapsed at a Spanish Fork construction site Tuesday morning.

Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department said emergency crews from Spanish Fork, Provo and Pleasant Grove responded to the site and found the man buried up to his waist.

Crews were still working to free the man from the trench, and he was alert and conscious. Slaymaker said the man is a construction worker and the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

