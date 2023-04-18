Utah Women’s Basketball Get Commitment From Transfer Maty Wilke

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball is in the process of shoring up their 2023-24 team and got a commitment from Wisconsin transfer Maty Wilke Tuesday morning.

The talented guard will come in for the Utes as a redshirt sophomore and adds more shooting prowess to a team that loves to play high-powered offense.

The Utah staff had been teasing since Monday they had some big news coming down the pipeline. Last week, the Utes got another commitment from BYU transfer Alyssa Blanck who will be joining the team as a walk-on.

So excited for this new chapter of my life. pic.twitter.com/Lb2uRuADrx — maty wilke (@MatyWilke) April 18, 2023

Maty Wilke By The Numbers

Wilke redshirted her freshman year with the Badgers in 2021-22 before earning the start in 29 games last season. The 5’10” guard averaged 33.9 minutes per game, 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Wilke scored a career high 17 points in four games and hit double figures in 18 games. She led the Badgers from the three draining 61 from behind the arch.

Utah beat out Minnesota, Marquette, Stanford, and Michigan for Wilke’s commitment.

Utes On The Rise

Wilke is joining a Utah program that finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 26-4 record, including 15-3 in the Pac-12 Conference. Utah won the Pac-12 regular season title for the first time in program history. The Utes reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before falling to the eventual national champion LSU Tigers.

In addition, Utah spent 12 consecutive weeks in the AP Top 10 which was a program milestone. The Utes also reached a program high No. 3 ranking while going undefeated at home. Utah swept the Pac-12 postseason awards and were up for numerous national postseason awards.

🔥 2022-23 𝓢𝓮𝓪𝓼𝓸𝓷 🔥 So many incredible memories were made this season.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/VScohxPtuW — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) April 12, 2023

“I’m incredibly proud of my team,” head coach Lynne Roberts said after Utah’s loss in the Sweet 16. “The season that we had. I just told them there is no other locker room in the world I’d rather be in with the way they compete, the way they fight, but maybe most of all the way they conduct themselves. This is just an incredible group that represents the University of Utah so well and it’s an honor to be their coach.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

