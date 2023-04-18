Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Thrifting with a twist at Worn & Adorn in West Jordan

Apr 18, 2023, 12:44 PM | Updated: 1:45 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Second-hand shopping is a popular trend that really took off during the pandemic. KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua shows us how one Utah entrepreneur turned her love for bargains into a profitable side hustle.

Amanda Dearing started thrifting in college. The mother of two is now helping people who are on a budget earn some extra money at her new thrift shop.

Worn & Adorn Consignment and Thrift Store in West Jordan, located at 1609 W. 9000 South, offers customers a unique way to thrift.

People can rent a booth for a week for $30 and set up used items to sell – like clothes, home décor and toys.

“They come in Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. with all their items and, we have all the tagging materials,” Dearing said.

You choose the prices and tag each item provided by the shop and Worn & Adorn takes over from there – handling all sales transactions for the week.

“So this way, sellers are just able to have it all up just in one place. They don’t have to manage it,” Dearing said.

Booth renters can come in during the week to either restock or markdown items. Worn & Adorn pays 65% of what their booth has sold. It’s like a yard sale under one roof, where you set up shop, collect money and they do the rest.

“Selling online isn’t always the safest place anymore. Giving out your address, meeting up in person, at like a grocery store, it’s not always practical anymore,” Dearing said. “We provide a safe as well as a clean environment for people to thrift as well as sell their items.”

When asked what items people are gravitating to? Dearing says name brands are a big hit.

“We had a booth two Saturdays ago, she set up a lot of Vans, a lot of Nikes, she had a Louis Vuitton dupe purse,” Dearing said, “And that booth did incredibly well. I just sent her almost $300 last week.”

Children’s clothes are must-have items too.

“It’s a perfect way to rotate your child’s clothing but also find their next size,” Dearing said.

College student Natalie Douglas has three booths.

“I sell pretty cheap when I do my stuff like under $15. I sell it how I would shop — I’m a thrifty girl. I made just under $100 the first week.”

She’s tried selling at similar thrift shops throughout the Salt Lake Valley and said Worn & Adorn checks off a lot of boxes.

“It’s just very clean and she does a very good job presenting items,” Douglas said. “She focuses a lot on size exclusivity which the other places don’t.”

If you want to sell your items faster, Natalie has these tips:

  • Make your booth appealing
  • Don’t overstuff it
  • Put similar colors together
  • Write something catchy on the booth sign

“Some people will write have a good day. Thanks for supporting me or they’ll put like their story, teacher trying to earn money or things like that.”

For Tuesday only, Worn & Adorn is offering KSL viewers 50% off a $30 booth rental. Visit their website and use the code KSL at checkout.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

(KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Budda’s Bakery & Breakfast celebrates grand opening with large crowd

The owners of Budda's Bakery & Breakfast in Pleasant Grove said they were just expecting friends and family to show up to their grand opening Saturday morning, but they were treated to a crowd they'll never forget.

2 days ago

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: A David's Bridal store stands in Manhattan on November 19, 2018 in New ...

Nathaniel Meyersohn

David’s Bridal, America’s largest bridal chain, files for bankruptcy

David's Bridal, the largest bridal retailer in the United States filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

2 days ago

FILE (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)...

Ramishah Maruf

Walmart’s US chief merchandising officer steps down, amid tough year

Walmart's chief merchandising officer for its US operations is stepping down from the job as the retailer faces a tougher year ahead.

3 days ago

Tax form...

Associated Press

New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all

Associated Press Chief Elections Analyst Chad Day contributed to this report

3 days ago

Tax scam...

Matt Gephardt

IRS warns of tax scams as filing deadline rapidly approaches

Procrastinators - it is crunch time! We are less than a week from the IRS filing deadline, which makes this week especially treacherous.

5 days ago

The new Max streaming service will give consumers access to a large library of programming across W...

Oliver Darcy

Warner Bros. Discovery unveils super-streamer ‘Max’

The new service will replace HBO Max and launch on May 23 with three subscription plans.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Thrifting with a twist at Worn & Adorn in West Jordan