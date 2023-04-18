Thrifting with a twist at Worn & Adorn in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Second-hand shopping is a popular trend that really took off during the pandemic. KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua shows us how one Utah entrepreneur turned her love for bargains into a profitable side hustle.

Amanda Dearing started thrifting in college. The mother of two is now helping people who are on a budget earn some extra money at her new thrift shop.

Worn & Adorn Consignment and Thrift Store in West Jordan, located at 1609 W. 9000 South, offers customers a unique way to thrift.

People can rent a booth for a week for $30 and set up used items to sell – like clothes, home décor and toys.

“They come in Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. with all their items and, we have all the tagging materials,” Dearing said.

You choose the prices and tag each item provided by the shop and Worn & Adorn takes over from there – handling all sales transactions for the week.

“So this way, sellers are just able to have it all up just in one place. They don’t have to manage it,” Dearing said.

Booth renters can come in during the week to either restock or markdown items. Worn & Adorn pays 65% of what their booth has sold. It’s like a yard sale under one roof, where you set up shop, collect money and they do the rest.

“Selling online isn’t always the safest place anymore. Giving out your address, meeting up in person, at like a grocery store, it’s not always practical anymore,” Dearing said. “We provide a safe as well as a clean environment for people to thrift as well as sell their items.”

When asked what items people are gravitating to? Dearing says name brands are a big hit.

“We had a booth two Saturdays ago, she set up a lot of Vans, a lot of Nikes, she had a Louis Vuitton dupe purse,” Dearing said, “And that booth did incredibly well. I just sent her almost $300 last week.”

Children’s clothes are must-have items too.

“It’s a perfect way to rotate your child’s clothing but also find their next size,” Dearing said.

College student Natalie Douglas has three booths.

“I sell pretty cheap when I do my stuff like under $15. I sell it how I would shop — I’m a thrifty girl. I made just under $100 the first week.”

She’s tried selling at similar thrift shops throughout the Salt Lake Valley and said Worn & Adorn checks off a lot of boxes.

“It’s just very clean and she does a very good job presenting items,” Douglas said. “She focuses a lot on size exclusivity which the other places don’t.”

If you want to sell your items faster, Natalie has these tips:

Make your booth appealing

Don’t overstuff it

Put similar colors together

Write something catchy on the booth sign

“Some people will write have a good day. Thanks for supporting me or they’ll put like their story, teacher trying to earn money or things like that.”

For Tuesday only, Worn & Adorn is offering KSL viewers 50% off a $30 booth rental. Visit their website and use the code KSL at checkout.