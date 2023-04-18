Close
BYU AD Tom Holmoe Writes Letter To Fans Amid Football Ticket Concerns

Apr 18, 2023, 1:47 PM

BYU Football Tickets, Tom Holmoe, Kalani Sitake

PROVO, Utah – By moving into the Big 12 Conference this fall, interest in BYU football tickets has increased.

An example of the increased interest is individuals looking to purchase new or non-renewable season tickets. They no longer have that option.

The increased demand has also led to fans with renewable tickets venting frustrations over the new processes.

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe issued a letter to fans addressing ticket concerns.

KSL Sports contacted BYU athletics last week for an interview to clarify ticket sales processes and provide an update. A BYU Spokesperson emailed us Holmoe’s letter, writing, “This gives some context around the why to our fan base right now.”

Cougar Nation,

Thank you so much for all of the support you continue to provide to BYU Athletics.

As we look forward to our first season competing in Big 12 football, we are excited to have seen so much added interest in our football program and specifically from so many wanting tickets for the 2023 season. With our ticket base expanding, we knew there would be some growing pains. We realize this has meant that some have been displaced from previous seats and some have been priced out of season tickets. But we have been able to provide all active Cougar Club members who opted in to buy season tickets the opportunity to buy tickets this season.

We ask for your patience and understanding through this process.

The fact is that the demand is outpacing the supply for season tickets available. While we understand the frustration from some about what it means for them, overall, this a very good thing and very good sign of the health of our program among fans, alumni, donors and corporate sponsors. A rising tide lifts all boats.

But just because there is more demand for tickets, that doesn’t mean we’ve raised ticket prices or displaced ticket holders simply because we could. The truth is, that we need to do this. We need strong, better and new revenue generation processes. And while this helps make us competitive with other athletic departments, this also is not about keeping up with the Joneses. Ultimately, this is about putting our athletic department in the best position possible to take care of our student-athletes, hire and retain the best coaches and staff possible and put together the best product we can, that all of Cougar Nation can be proud of and that can promote the mission and aims of Brigham Young University in the very best ways.

As football season ticket renewals wrap up, we will begin a similar process starting up for basketball in June. Similarly, we anticipate demand outpacing supply. Striving for continual improvement in all we do is our desire, ultimately benefiting all of Cougar Nation. Stick with us. Be patient. The future looks bright.

Go Cougs!

Tom

BYU football will have six games at LaVell Edwards Stadium during their inaugural Big 12 season. Home matchups include games against Sam Houston, Southern Utah, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Oklahoma on Senior Night in November.

KSL Sports has followed up with BYU Athletics for further questions about this year’s ticketing processes.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

