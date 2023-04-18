Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Piute County School District set to move to 4-day school week next year

Apr 18, 2023, 3:30 PM

Piute County School District...

(Piute County School District)

(Piute County School District)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

JUNCTION, Piute County — The Piute County School District is set to move to a four-day school week next year after the Utah State Board of Education last week approved a request for the transition.

District Superintendent Koby Willis said that the move was made for a few different reasons. One of those, Willis said, is historic. The district operated on a four-day school week for about 20 years from the 1980s to 2002.

“In Piute, it was still a very popular idea and something that — when they heard it was a possibility to go back — was a popular idea,” Willis said.

Another reason is based on saving instruction time.

“When we add up the number of hours that we spend on athletics … the number of hours that we miss for athletics versus the number that we will miss under a four-day school week, we’re going to be in class a lot more on the four-day school week,” Willis said. “There’s so many sporting activities and other school activities that take place on Fridays that it’s going to allow us to focus a little bit more on instruction.”

This is especially true for the 311 students of the three schools — Circleville Elementary School, Oscarson Elementary School and Piute High School — located in the rural, remote district where even a trip to the grocery store (Willis said there isn’t one in Piute County) may constitute an entire day.

Additionally, a four-day school week would allow students to be exposed to more, something that Willis said is a big priority for the district.

“In Piute County, there’s a limit to how many careers our students get exposed to. The biggest employer is the school district (and) most of our citizens have some type of self-employment in agriculture or work for an employer in agriculture and there’s just not a lot of opportunity for them to even see other occupations in action,” Willis said. “Giving them more opportunities to leave the county and be exposed to some of these things is going to be a great educational benefit that we can’t always provide within school time.”

In a district that’s as spread out as Pitue, one extra day a week can quickly add up to lots of time.

“The bus ride from Koosharem to Piute High School is one of the longest bus rides in Utah,” the district wrote in its request to the board. “The four-day school week removes well over 50 hours on a school bus for these students in a school year. This is valuable time that could be used for family, homework or other activities that contribute to a child’s development.”

Willis said that the decision isn’t financially motivated, as the district isn’t expecting any cost savings with the change.

He added that the district plans to fully implement a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school year.

Elementary schools in the district — Circleville Elementary School and Oscarson Elementary School — will add 35 minutes to their days and operate from 7:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Piute High School will add 30 minutes, operating from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Willis said that there won’t be any changes to compensation for district employees.

“We’ve calculated all the hours for every position and then just reallocated them over different days, so everybody is going to be working the same number of annual hours that they are currently,” Willis said.

Additionally, Willis added that teachers will work “roughly” every other Friday. So far, the reception to the change has been positive among the community, staff members and students.

“They’re pretty excited about it,” Willis said. “The community didn’t really want to leave it.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Education & Schools

Stacee Y. McIff...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Snow College announces interim president Stacee McIff will be the school’s 18th president 

The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Friday that Snow College's 18th president will be Stacee Y. McIff, who is the current interim president.

4 days ago

(Shara Park/KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Sounds similar to gunshots prompt evacuation at Sunburst Elementary School

Dozens of armed officers rushed into Sunburst Elementary School Monday after a report of a possible shooting. Thankfully, it wasn't one, but parents and students were still shaken up.

9 days ago

Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews at the scene of the crashed USU helicopter. (Wasatch County Se...

Michael Houck

Utah State University pauses helicopter flights after student, instructor crash near Midway

A Utah State University flight instructor and a student walked away from a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon.

9 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Mike Headrick fills in for Doug, and he talks about the possible flood...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Flood Season, Utah Social Media Law, Spring Religious Holidays

This week on Sunday Edition, Mike Headrick fills in for Doug, and he talks about the possible flooding season, Utah's new social media law, and spring religious holidays.

10 days ago

Arabella Young mentoring over Jessica Venegas (KSLTV)...

Peter Rosen

Pathmaker program aims to change the face of medicine

Many minorities are seriously underrepresented in the medical field, and a program at the Huntsman Cancer Institute aims to help change that.

15 days ago

The seed libraries for members to check out and plant at their home. (KSLTV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Salt Lake County libraries offer free seeds to plant

In Tuesday's "Save more, worry less," some Utah libraries are making it easier for people to start their own gardens free of charge.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Piute County School District set to move to 4-day school week next year