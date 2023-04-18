Man killed in Logan crash

LOGAN, Utah — A 60-year-old man died Tuesday following a two-car crash near the Logan-Cache Airport.

The collision happened at 900 West and state Route 252 at 12:17 p.m.

According to a press release from the Logan City Police Department, the vehicles involved were a Buick sedan and a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they immediately began CPR on the driver of the sedan. Paramedics then arrived on scene and continued lifesaving measures, but the 60-year-old man died on scene.

His identity has not been released, pending family notifications.

Police said the driver of the pickup sustained only minor injuries.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.