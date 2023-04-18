Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Local Athlete, Former Ute Sione Lund Sentenced In 2019 Rape Case

Apr 18, 2023, 3:29 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

Sione-Lund- Practices-At-Rice-Eccles-Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY – Local athlete and former Ute linebacker Sione Lund has been charged and sentenced in a rape case stemming back to a 2019 incident at a house party, according to court documents obtained by KSL Sports.

Lund starred at Brighton High and originally committed to Stanford football in 2018 as a four-star running back recruit. However, issues began to creep up for Lund in Palo Alto and he transferred to Utah in 2019 to be closer to family. Lund played in 13 games for the Utes in 2019 on special teams with eight appearances on defense.

At the start of spring ball in 2020, head coach Kyle Whittingham announced Lund had been suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules without giving any indication when or if he would be back.  Lund was officially charged with a crime in March of 2020 before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal for a second time on October 7, 2020.

Sione Lund’s Sentencing

Court documents show the case against Lund, involving a UVU student, wrapped up Monday, April 17, 2023 in a 3rd District Utah Court with a sentencing of 30 days in jail for attempted forcible sodomy, a third degree felony.

On top of spending 30 days in jail, Lund is expected to pay a reparation of $1457.53 plus interest and register as a sex offender for the next 10 years according to a judgment document.

Once Lund is out of jail, he will be on probation for 48 months, but that could be reduced to 24 months with good behavior.

Attempted forcible sodomy carries a maximum sentencing of 5 years in prison according to Utah law but was reduced as part of a plea deal that the victim agreed to.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Announces This Year’s Crimson Carpet Awards Nominees

Utah Athletics announced the nominees for every Crimson Carpet Award ahead of the annual student-athlete awards show on Wednesday, April 19.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Predictive Rating Forecasts BYU Near Bottom Of Big 12 In 2023

Expectations are low for BYU football entering its inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Previewing Bees Vs. Reno Aces

The Reno Aces head to Salt Lake with their cupboards stocked with MLB-level potential in the first matchup of 2023 between these teams.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Writes Letter To Fans Amid Football Ticket Concerns

BYU's athletic director issues a letter to fans amid concerns over season tickets.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Nightengale: Relocating A’s Might Be Better Option Than Expansion Team For Salt Lake City

Big League Utah announced a collation with the intent of bringing a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Get Commitment From Transfer Maty Wilke

Utah women's basketball got a big commitment from Wisconsin guard transfer Maty Wilke Tuesday morning in preparation for the 2024 season.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Local Athlete, Former Ute Sione Lund Sentenced In 2019 Rape Case