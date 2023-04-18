UHP trooper intercepts wrong-way driver on I-80

TOOELE, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver from traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

At approximately 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, UHP said it received reports of a wrong-way driver heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80.

A nearby trooper spotted the car in the left lane and intercepted it, colliding head-on. UHP said the driver sustained minor injuries but the trooper was uninjured.

A third vehicle was also involved, but those details were not immediately available.

Travel remains impacted in the area.