ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
UHP trooper intercepts wrong-way driver on I-80
Apr 18, 2023, 4:07 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm
(Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)
TOOELE, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver from traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80 in Tooele County.
At approximately 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, UHP said it received reports of a wrong-way driver heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80.
A nearby trooper spotted the car in the left lane and intercepted it, colliding head-on. UHP said the driver sustained minor injuries but the trooper was uninjured.
A third vehicle was also involved, but those details were not immediately available.
Travel remains impacted in the area.
