Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

UHP trooper intercepts wrong-way driver on I-80

Apr 18, 2023, 4:07 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

FILE (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

(Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver from traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

At approximately 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, UHP said it received reports of a wrong-way driver heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80.

A nearby trooper spotted the car in the left lane and intercepted it, colliding head-on. UHP said the driver sustained minor injuries but the trooper was uninjured.

A third vehicle was also involved, but those details were not immediately available.

Travel remains impacted in the area.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Injuries

Emery County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue teams returning from the rescue. (Emery County Sherif...

Michael Houck

Three canyoners rescued after being trapped in water for hours

Three people had to be flown out of Squeeze Canyon after a rappeling accident Saturday evening.

17 hours ago

FILE (Logan City Police Department/Facebook)...

Madison Swenson

Man killed in Logan crash

A 60-year-old man died Tuesday following a two-car crash near the Logan-Cache Airport.

17 hours ago

The scene of the fatal crash on Highway 89 north of Wallsburg. (Courtesy of a KSLTV Viewer)...

Larry D. Curtis

Two killed in three-car accident near Deer Creek Reservoir

Two people are dead after a three-car collision Tuesday afternoon near Wallsburg.

17 hours ago

...

Josh Ellis and Michael Houck

Man partially buried after trench collapses at Spanish Fork construction site

A 25-year-old man was partially buried after a trench collapsed at a Spanish Fork construction site Tuesday morning.

17 hours ago

(Photo courtesy: Adrienne Sloan)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Family grateful for help after snowmobiler suffers life-altering injuries in crash

A Utah man is facing a long road to recovery after a snowmobile crash left him without an eye and with several broken bones. His family is sharing how grateful they are after hundreds of people have stepped up to help him.

17 hours ago

The two men killed in the crash, Shawn O'Keefe (left) and Stephen Mayall (right). (Courtesy: GoFun...

Madison Swenson and Michael Houck

UPDATE: Two men killed in crash identified as first responders

Two men died Sunday night after their vehicle lost control and fell down a hill near Green River.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

UHP trooper intercepts wrong-way driver on I-80