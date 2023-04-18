Close
1 killed, 5 injured after Manhattan parking garage collapse, NYC official says

Apr 18, 2023, 4:19 PM

Manhattan parking garage...

One person has died in the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan on April 18, according to a New York City official familiar with the situation. (Ben Von Klemperer)

(Ben Von Klemperer)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — One person has died in the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan, according to a New York City official familiar with the situation.

A New York Fire Department official said that six were injured in the collapse.

A search is going on throughout the building, which may not be stable, to see if there are people trapped inside.

The FDNY is using dogs, drones, and robots to move through parts of the building to assess the collapse while they wait for the city’s building department to give a structural assessment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

