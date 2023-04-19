Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Spanish Fork City preps riverbanks to handle high water

Apr 18, 2023, 7:07 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — In Spanish Fork, city crews are prepping riverbanks to handle high water because they expect a huge surge in the coming weeks.

As a golfer teed up at The Oaks at Spanish Fork Tuesday, not far from him, the sound of a bulldozer rattled through the air. The driver pushed dirt, tree branches, and debris not far from the tee box, along Spanish Fork River.

“We’ve been clearing the banks to create a levee, to contain the water near the golf course,” explained Travis Warren, Spanish Fork City’s flood plain manager.

The golf course is one of many problem areas the city is working to protect, in jeopardy of flooding over the next month. Warren said they’re anticipating the water levels to rise from the current 700 cubic feet per second to 2,000 or 3,000 cubic feet per second.

It all depends on the temperatures and forecast.

“All of our water comes from Spanish Fork Canyon, from the basins up above here. There’s nothing to hold back the water, so when it comes, it comes,” he said. “And we’re just going to try to work the best we can to keep it in the river.”

While the city is doing a lot of work around the golf course to prevent water from spilling onto the fairways, more importantly, Warren talked about how they’re working to protect homes and the city’s infrastructure along the river through the entire city.

They’re working on projects that include building levees, digging out sandbars to widen banks, armoring riverbanks with riprap, and clearing out trees and branches that could tumble into the water.

“As the river channel grows, it pulls that deadfall into the channel, and then at our bridges, a lot of different catchpoints that can cause a dam, create a backflow of water,” Warren said. He said that creates a flood hazard for everyone upstream.

He said they’ll continue removing hazards and strengthening the riverbanks until the water is too high and they have to stop. Warren expects to see the most concerning river flows in May.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

With spring around the corner, Utahns are already getting bugged by mosquitos, and the flooding is ...

Shelby Lofton

Floodwaters could bring a new type of mosquito this spring, summer

With spring around the corner, Utahns are already getting bugged by mosquitos, and the flooding is expected to bring a lot more of them.

21 hours ago

Fast and high water in City Creek flows through Memory Grove Park. (KSL TV)...

Jed Boal

Hydrologist says Utah’s weather is ‘optimal scenario’ for spring runoff so far

Most of the low-elevation snowpack has now melted off along the Wasatch Front.

21 hours ago

Sugarhouse saw heavy flooding on April 12, 2023 as seen in an image of 1500 East and Blaine Avenue....

Madison Swenson

Gov. Cox issues state of emergency due to flooding, flood risks

Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a state of emergency due to flooding and flood risks in Utah.

21 hours ago

The Sugar House Park pond filled with runoff water. (KSLTV)...

Katija Stjepovic

Sugar House Park filled with water over the weekend

It's been one flooded location after the next, and on Saturday, Sugar House Park was unrecognizable after filling up like a pool with water.

2 days ago

Sandbags along with Little Cottonwood Creek. (KSLTV)...

Dan Rascon

Cottonwood Heights residents prepare for flooding

A race against mother nature in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, as residents build their walls of sandbags in preparation for what may come.

2 days ago

Floods across Utah have brought neighbors together to build walls of sand bags to irrigate the rush...

Carter Williams

Flood risks return to Utah; state’s record snowpack could produce record streamflows

More flooding is possible across parts of Utah this week. Hydrologists say some streamflows may break records this spring, even if there isn't flooding.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Spanish Fork City preps riverbanks to handle high water