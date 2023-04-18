BYU Football Extends Offer To Oregon DL Transfer

PROVO, Utah – The transfer portal activity continues rolling for BYU football. BYU’s latest move comes in the form of a scholarship offer to Oregon defensive lineman Treven Ma’ae.

Ma’ae was a reserve defensive lineman for the Ducks over the past three seasons.

Im very proud and humbled to announce that i have received an offer from BYU. pic.twitter.com/f11oIiXX1V — Treven Ma’ae (@TrevenMaae) April 18, 2023

BYU had a defensive line scholarship free up when the post-spring Transfer Portal window opened with freshman Zoom Esplin moving on. Ma’ae is a former three-star prospect from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

As a prep recruit, he piled up offers from USC, Utah, TCU, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, among others.

BYU football offers Oregon’s Treven Ma’ae

Ma’ae was a 240-pound prospect when he signed with the Ducks in 2019. Last year, he played at 272 pounds as an interior lineman. He appeared in the game against BYU last September, recording two tackles in BYU’s 41-20 blowout loss.

Ma’ae told The Oregonian recently that “he is close to 290 pounds,” and he’s embracing the move to the interior of the defensive line.

BYU’s interior linemen currently consist of Atunaisa Mahe, John Nelson, Jackson Cravens, and Caden Haws as the projected top four. But the staff is always searching for depth with Power Five experience to compete week-in and week-out in the program’s first year in the Big 12 Conference.

Ma’ae has received interest from Big 12 programs in the portal

Since announcing his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 15, Ma’ae reports offers from fellow Big 12 programs Baylor, West Virginia, plus Hawaii and Boise State from the Mountain West Conference.

During the April transfer portal window, BYU has already picked up commitments from Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh and Oklahoma State offensive tackle Caleb Etienne.

BYU has also extended a scholarship offer to North Texas tight end Var’Keyes Gumms during this portal window.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper