Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Susan Powell’s father relieved by court’s $98M decision

Apr 18, 2023, 10:37 PM

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Chuck Cox is relieved an appeals court denied the appeal and reinstated an original ruling that gives his family $98 million in a civil suit against the state of Washington. But, he said, this is not done yet.

“This is a step,” Cox told KSL TV on Tuesday. “There are still parts of the justice system that have to work through.”

He’s referring to another appeal expected to the Washington Supreme Court.

Tuesday’s award comes 11 years after his two grandsons, Braden and Charlie, were killed by their father, Josh Powell, during what was supposed to be a supervised visit by Washington State Division of Human Services. Cox said the state has still never admitted they did anything wrong — something he calls “disappointing” and “unacceptable.”

“The state and DHS still refuse to admit that they were negligent, that they were incompetent in what they were doing,” Cox said. “And they were not following their own procedures.”

Appeals court reinstates $98M verdict awarded to Susan Cox Powell’s parents

Cox said that refusal weighs heavy, adding that it’s hard to imagine any meaningful change will take place when the state won’t take responsibility for their role in his grandsons’ deaths.

“If they admit that ‘yes, we did something wrong and we want to fix that,’ that’s a huge step for the safety of other children,” he said.

Cox said he and his wife, Judy, plan to start a foundation with the money awarded in court to help victims and their families.

“Sounds kind of silly, but there are people who are having trouble getting representation, decent attorneys to help represent them.”

He said that’s exactly how his family felt when they lost their daughter, and ultimately, their grandsons, all at the hands of their son-in-law.

Cox said he wants to create a group of vetted attorneys — people he trusts that he can pass on to those in need. While he admits this wouldn’t have helped save his daughter, or her two young sons, he believes it will have the ability to help others for years to come.

When asked if this long, drawn out legal process re-victimizes victims, he said the first few times, it’s grueling. He now realizes that’s part of the process and says it’s “worth the struggle.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Spanish Fork City preps riverbanks to handle high water

In Spanish Fork, city crews are prepping riverbanks to handle high water because they expect a huge surge in the coming weeks. 

23 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Pat Reavy

Charges: Eagle Mountain man punched, kicked driver, hit driver’s wife in road rage incident

Felony charges were filed Tuesday against a Utah County man accused of punching and kicking a driver and punching the driver's wife in an alleged road rage incident over the weekend.

23 hours ago

With spring around the corner, Utahns are already getting bugged by mosquitos, and the flooding is ...

Shelby Lofton

Floodwaters could bring a new type of mosquito this spring, summer

With spring around the corner, Utahns are already getting bugged by mosquitos, and the flooding is expected to bring a lot more of them.

23 hours ago

The Great Salt Lake Marina filled with water after being dried out last summer. (KSLTV)...

Dan Rascon

Rush of water to Great Salt Lake means boats can return to marina

Utah residents are celebrating as the Great Salt Lake Marina boat ramps reopened Tuesday due to water returning to the bay. 

23 hours ago

Fast and high water in City Creek flows through Memory Grove Park. (KSL TV)...

Jed Boal

Hydrologist says Utah’s weather is ‘optimal scenario’ for spring runoff so far

Most of the low-elevation snowpack has now melted off along the Wasatch Front.

23 hours ago

Sugarhouse saw heavy flooding on April 12, 2023 as seen in an image of 1500 East and Blaine Avenue....

Madison Swenson

Gov. Cox issues state of emergency due to flooding, flood risks

Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a state of emergency due to flooding and flood risks in Utah.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Susan Powell’s father relieved by court’s $98M decision