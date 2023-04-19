Susan Powell’s father relieved by court’s $98M decision

SALT LAKE CITY — Chuck Cox is relieved an appeals court denied the appeal and reinstated an original ruling that gives his family $98 million in a civil suit against the state of Washington. But, he said, this is not done yet.

“This is a step,” Cox told KSL TV on Tuesday. “There are still parts of the justice system that have to work through.”

He’s referring to another appeal expected to the Washington Supreme Court.

Tuesday’s award comes 11 years after his two grandsons, Braden and Charlie, were killed by their father, Josh Powell, during what was supposed to be a supervised visit by Washington State Division of Human Services. Cox said the state has still never admitted they did anything wrong — something he calls “disappointing” and “unacceptable.”

“The state and DHS still refuse to admit that they were negligent, that they were incompetent in what they were doing,” Cox said. “And they were not following their own procedures.”

Cox said that refusal weighs heavy, adding that it’s hard to imagine any meaningful change will take place when the state won’t take responsibility for their role in his grandsons’ deaths.

“If they admit that ‘yes, we did something wrong and we want to fix that,’ that’s a huge step for the safety of other children,” he said.

Cox said he and his wife, Judy, plan to start a foundation with the money awarded in court to help victims and their families.

“Sounds kind of silly, but there are people who are having trouble getting representation, decent attorneys to help represent them.”

He said that’s exactly how his family felt when they lost their daughter, and ultimately, their grandsons, all at the hands of their son-in-law.

Cox said he wants to create a group of vetted attorneys — people he trusts that he can pass on to those in need. While he admits this wouldn’t have helped save his daughter, or her two young sons, he believes it will have the ability to help others for years to come.

When asked if this long, drawn out legal process re-victimizes victims, he said the first few times, it’s grueling. He now realizes that’s part of the process and says it’s “worth the struggle.”