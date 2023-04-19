Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CORONAVIRUS

New White House plan aims to provide uninsured with free COVID-19 vaccines

Apr 18, 2023, 9:24 PM

Pharmacist Patricia Pernal administers the newest COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for seniors at t...

Pharmacist Patricia Pernal administers the newest COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for seniors at the Southwest Senior Center on September 9, 2022, in Chicago. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images/FILE via CNN)

(E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images/FILE via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — The Biden administration unveiled Tuesday a $1.1 billion program aimed at providing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to the uninsured at no cost after the federal supply is exhausted.

The two-part initiative would utilize pharmacies, local health departments and federally supported health centers to provide COVID-19 care, according to a fact sheet distributed by the White House. The funds should support the program through December 2024.

Americans can currently receive COVID-19 vaccines and certain treatments at no charge because the federal government purchased them for distribution to the public. But when that supply is exhausted, the products will shift to the commercial market after Congress refused to provide more funds to purchase additional supplies. Most people with insurance will be able to continue getting vaccinated for free, but that’s not the case for those without coverage.

One prong of the new program calls for creating a public-private partnership with local and national pharmacies, which administer the majority of adult COVID-19 vaccinations. The federal government will provide a per-dose payment to the pharmacies to cover the cost of administrating the vaccines and treatments, including the antiviral medications Paxlovid and Lagevrio. Pharmacies can also receive one-time payments for each site that targets areas with low rates of access and vaccination.

To let the uninsured know about the program, the pharmacies will be expected to conduct outreach and work with community groups that focus on underserved populations.

Just how many pharmacies choose to participate, however, remains to be seen. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will work to establish contracts with the pharmacies over the next few months with the aim of launching the program in the fall, according to the fact sheet. It expects pharmacies that have participated in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “COVID-19 Test to Treat” program and other pandemic partnerships to join the effort.

Also, the administration is relying heavily on drug manufacturers’ providing vaccines and treatments free of charge to the uninsured. It notes several times in the fact sheet that drug companies have committed to doing so.

HHS also expects that manufacturers will provide the vaccines to participating pharmacies, which will be compensated through the drug companies’ patient assistance programs.

Moderna said in February that it would provide the vaccines at no cost to the uninsured through its patient assistance program. Pfizer has also pointed to its patient assistance program, which helps people without insurance get vaccines.

The companies did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment about participation in the new initiative.

Asked about whether the vaccine manufacturers have agreed to participate, an HHS spokesperson said the agency “has had very positive conversations” with them.

The second part of the program leverages local health departments and federally supported health centers, which traditionally care for the uninsured. The CDC will purchase vaccines for distribution to the departments and centers, while the Health Resources and Services Administration will support the delivery of vaccines and treatments to its network of health centers.

The federal government said it expects to purchase the supplies at a discount as it does with similar existing immunization programs.

Just how many uninsured Americans will utilize the program is uncertain. Not that many people are getting vaccinated for Covid-19 these days, and the rate is lower among the uninsured, some data has found.

Allowing the uninsured to access the vaccines at no charge is important but so is educating them about the program, said Jen Kates, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Coronavirus

Shen Hongbing, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a p...

Joe McDonald

China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search

Chinese health officials defended their search for the source of the COVID-19 virus on Saturday.

11 days ago

Intermountain Medical Center (KSL TV)...

Emily Ashcraft

Pandemic led to increase in rate and severity of depression, Intermountain study says

The COVID-19 pandemic had a large impact on mental health, specifically depression, an Intermountain Health study using research from thousands Utah patients found.

1 month ago

FILE PHOTO (KSL-TV)...

Emily Ashcraft

Masks no longer required at Intermountain Health facilities, 3 years after pandemic started

Intermountain Health announced wearing masks will become optional for visitors and patients beginning March 15, following an anticipated decline in respiratory illnesses.

2 months ago

woman blowing her nose on a couch...

Paul LeBlanc

New assessment on the origins of COVID-19 adds to the confusion

Three years after the start of the pandemic, researchers are beginning to look more into how COVID-19 began and its origins.

2 months ago

Flu COVID test...

Jen Christensen, CNN

FDA authorizes first at-home test for flu, Covid-19

If you've got a fever and a cough, you don't necessarily have to go to the doctor anymore to find out if it's the flu or COVID-19.

2 months ago

...

Ashley Moser

COVID long-haulers push lawmakers to approve funding for treatment research

The request for $4,000,000 would help U of U Health’s Comprehensive COVID-19 Clinic, which has seen 1,800 long COVID-19 patients since July of 2021.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

New White House plan aims to provide uninsured with free COVID-19 vaccines