LOCAL NEWS

Man dead after being buried in roof avalanche near Brighton

Apr 19, 2023, 9:25 AM | Updated: 1:17 pm

FILE: A home is covered in deep snow in the town of Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)

BRIGHTON, Utah — Police say a 50-year-old man was killed after being buried by a roof avalanche at a cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Brighton Mayor Dan Knopp told KSL.com the man, identified as Ryan Peterson, of Holladay, came to Brighton Loop Road on Monday to check on a cabin that he owns along with multiple families who use it recreationally. Knopp said the man’s brothers came to look for him Tuesday morning after he didn’t return.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said canyon officers were dispatched for a welfare check Tuesday and found Peterson buried in snow outside of the cabin.

“We believe he had attempted to clear snow from the roof and came down with the snow,” Cutler said. “Officers were able to see a portion of his boot and an arm,” Culter said.

Last month, a man was buried by a roof avalanche at another Big Cottonwood Canyon property. He was freed and received medical treatment at the scene.

Avalanche forecasters have warned about an increased risk of roof avalanches due to record-breaking snowfall this winter.

Knopp said “roofalanches” aren’t new in the town, but they’ve certainly “got my attention this year.”

“Weird things start happening when you get this much snow,” he said.

Snow slid off of one of his employee’s homes and “flattened her Tesla” in February, while the weight of the snow was too much and crushed a garage with a car inside at another property.

