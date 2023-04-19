Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting

Apr 19, 2023, 9:38 AM

Four people are dead and at least 28 others injured after a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday celebra...

Four people are dead and at least 28 others injured after a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday celebration in Dadeville, Alabama. (CNN)

(CNN)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet 16 birthday party, investigators announced Wednesday.

District Attorney Mike Segrest said the pair would be charged as adults and that prosecutors would ask a judge to hold them without bail. A bond hearing must be held by Friday under Alabama law.

He said four people remain in the hospital in critical condition and that more charges would be coming.

“We’re going to make sure all those victims have justice, not just the deceased,” Segrest said.

Saturday’s violence shocked Dadeville, a sleepy town of 3,200. In addition to the four young people who died, another 32 were wounded, some critically.

The gunfire broke out at a birthday party for Alexis Dowdell, which was being held at a dance studio just off the town’s courthouse square. Witnesses have said multiple people began shooting some time after Dowdell’s mother paused the celebration to ask people with guns to leave.

The birthday girl’s brother, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, died in his sister’s arms. He and another victim were high school seniors, and families were left planning funerals instead of graduation celebrations. Two other young men were also killed.

Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency wouldn’t say where the two are being jailed, or whether they already were in custody when they were charged in the case.

“We can’t get into a motive right now, because that would be part of an ongoing investigation,” Burkett said. “We can’t share that.”

Segrest said that grand jurors typically meet in Tallapoosa County in March and September, but he said he would recall grand jurors to seek an indictment before September. “If we can establish the facts, we will be asking our grand jury to come back in.”

This was the first police news conference since Sunday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had said only that shell casings from handguns had been found, noting that there was no evidence a high-powered rifle was used. Investigators repeatedly appealed for information from the public, including videos.

Besides Phil Dowdell, a star wide receiver with plans to play college football, those killed were fellow Dadeville High senior Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, an athlete-turned-team manager; 2022 Opelika High School graduate Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19, an aspiring singer who planned to start college this fall; and 2018 Dadeville High graduate Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, another former athlete at the school.

Holston had gone to the party to check on a younger family member who feared trouble, Holston’s mother Janett Heard told AL.com. Relatives told the news outlet that the shooting began shortly after Holston arrived, and that he pulled his younger relative to safety.

In 2020, Alabama had the fifth highest rate of gun deaths in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

The U.S. government is tracking more than 650 cases of potential UFO cases. (US Navy via CNN)...

Jeremy Herb

US government tracking more than 650 potential UFO cases, Pentagon says

The U.S. government is tracking more than 650 potential cases of so-called "unidentified aerial phenomenon," commonly known as UFOs, according to the director of the office created last year to focus on the sightings.

14 hours ago

police lights file photo...

Associated Press

Oklahoma official who discussed killing reporters resigns

A county commissioner in far southeast Oklahoma who was apparently caught on tape discussing killing reporters and lynching Black people has resigned from office, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office confirmed Wednesday.

14 hours ago

This photo, provided by Shoreline Diving Services, shows the team preparing to dive the wreck of th...

Pat Eaton-Robb, Associated Press

Wreckage of submarine found by divers in Long Island Sound

A group of Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.

14 hours ago

Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. was arrested after two Texas cheerleaders were shot Tuesday. (Elgin Polic...

Tina Burnside

2 cheerleaders shot in Texas supermarket parking lot after opening door to wrong vehicle; suspect arrested

Authorities have arrested the man they say shot two teenage cheerleaders after one said she mistook the suspect's vehicle as her own in a supermarket parking lot near Texas' capital.

14 hours ago

Pharmacist Patricia Pernal administers the newest COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for seniors at t...

Tami Luhby

New White House plan aims to provide uninsured with free COVID-19 vaccines

The Biden administration unveiled Tuesday a $1.1 billion program aimed at providing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to the uninsured at no cost after the federal supply is exhausted.

2 days ago

Manhattan parking garage...

Julian Cummings and Brynn Gingras, CNN

1 killed, 5 injured after Manhattan parking garage collapse, NYC official says

One person has died in the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan, according to a New York City official familiar with the situation.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting