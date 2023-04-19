Close
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man taken into custody after threatening to kill ex-wife, police chase

Apr 19, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:08 pm

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PAYSON, Utah — A man was taken into custody Tuesday night after police say he threatened to kill his ex-wife and then took officers on a car chase through two counties.

According to a press release from the Payson Police Department, a woman reported her former husband — identified in arresting documents as 40-year-old Gary Tyler Simpson — had violated a protective order in the early morning hours Tuesday by coming to her home and threatening to kill her.

Documents state Simpson came to her residence at approximately 2:10 a.m. and “began to pound on her bathroom window,” saying he was “there to kill her himself.”

The document went on to say: “Gary Tyler Simpson has been served with an active protective order, signed by Judge Lunnen, that prohibits him from being within 50 feet of the victim, cannot contact, phone, mail, e-mail, or communicate in any way, directly or indirectly. The order also states that Tyler will not commit, try to commit or threaten to commit any form of violence against the victim.”

Police said Simpson has violated the order nine different times by showing up at the victim’s residence, threatening to kill her, as well as calling multiple times and sending multiple emails.

“Mr. Simpson has a complete disregard for this protective order and has stated that he does not intend to follow it in any manner,” the arresting document states.

After the victim told police about the latest violation on April 18, officers went to confront Simpson by going to his previous address and place of employment.

At 8:30 p.m., police said he found the victim in the area of 400 South and 1550 West in Spanish Fork, began to chase her and attempted to ram her car by boxing her in. He then got out of his car and started walking towards hers.

“She again advised ‘he is going to kill me,'” the document continued.

After attempting to box her in a second time, police said Simpson turned onto 1050 West and sped northbound. He then continued down a few roads before an officer caught up to him and initiated his lights and sirens. Police said he refused to stop, and instead, made his way to northbound Interstate 15, where he was “observed exceeding 100 mph with officers behind him.”

The pursuit continued through two counties and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, as well as a Department of Public Safety helicopter, according to Payson police.

At some point, Simpson ditched his car in Taylorsville and started running. At 9:31 a.m., he was found and taken into custody. Police said he will be booked into the Utah County Jail on multiple felony charges.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
  • Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.

There are several ways the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can help people. Previous examples include providing financial assistance for funerals, for moving, for a variety of things, counseling that help people find a different path or stay healthy and safe and the relationship they’re in.

