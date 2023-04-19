Utah Baseball Sets Pac-12 Era Program Record With 29 Runs Against BYU

PROVO, Utah – In a game that saw 34 hits for 43 runs, multiple records were broken as Utah baseball defeated rival BYU in a game for the ages.

The Ute’s 29 runs set a Pac-12 era program record and were just three shy of tying the school’s all-time mark.

TJ Clarkson scored six runs and walked five times. Both of these stats tied single-game records at Utah. Jayden Kiernan recorded his first collegiate grand slam. Davis Cop joined in on the fun with two home runs of his own.

Utah’s 29 runs and the total of 43 runs between the two teams both set Miller Park records.

The win brought Utah to 14-21-1 on the season. BYU dropped to 14-21

Utah Baseball Clashes with BYU

Utah jumped out to a 6-1 lead without a single hit.

Two errant pitches, three walks, and two BYU miscues put them in the hole early.

The Cougars fought back in the 4th inning. They scored 6 runs to take a 7-6 lead over the Utes.

Utah responded immediately. Davis Cop’s three-run homer capped off an impressive 8-run fifth inning for the Utes.

The Cougars won the 6th inning by one run. The rest of the game was downhill from there.

The Utes won the last three innings 11-2. An impressive showing resulted in a 29-14 win for Utah.

