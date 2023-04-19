Bees Bullets: Trey Cabbage Launches Longest Home Run Of 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – In a 2-0 hitters count, Trey Cabbage turned around a Tommy Henry fastball, sending it 487 feet, beyond the Smith’s Ballpark scoreboard, before bouncing onto an adjacent street.

The blast rolled down Richards Street, nestling itself underneath a parked car. With an exit velocity of 111.1 MPH, Cabbage made Coleslaw of his fourth home run of the year.

.@SaltLakeBees first baseman Trey Cabbage unloaded on this ball 🐝💣 At 486ft, it was the farthest hit home run in pro baseball this season#SLBees #MiLB #GoHalospic.twitter.com/0dzml4tbo6 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 19, 2023

The home run bested the previous MiLB high of 471 feet set by the Triple-A Nashville Sounds Alex Jackson on April 4.

Not only was it the farthest-hit ball in the minors, but the ball that bounced over the southernmost Cab-hedge of Smith’s Ballpark bested anything hit in the major leagues through nearly three weeks.

GIANCARLO STANTON 485 FOOT MOONSHOT pic.twitter.com/BaOKPbHfvO — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 2, 2023

This mammoth Giancarlo Stanton tank on April 2 traveled 485 feet. On April 12, Jarred Kelenic slawed this pitch 482 feet.

Jarred Kelenic has homered in 3 straight games! pic.twitter.com/4J7QJMLLTM — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) April 12, 2023

Cabbage’s growth could force the hand of the Los Angeles Angels as they seek production at first base. Cabbage enters the second game against the Reno Aces hitting .393 with 15 RBI and 15 runs scored to go along with his ten extra-base hits.

Cabbage is in the lineup at first base and batting fifth against Reno on Wednesday afternoon.

Salt Lake Bees Bats Rely On Long Ball

Salt Lake has three players on the PCL’s home run leaderboard with Jo Adell (8) leading the way. Jordyn Adams’ recent power surge has given him five home runs, good for sixth in the league. Adams has already topped his 2022 total of four long balls.

Trey Cabbage (4) is tied with four others with the ninth most through nearly three weeks of play.

As a team, the Bees are tied with Albuquerque for the PCL lead of 28 home runs. Salt Lake has homered in every game but one this season, a 7-4 loss to Sacramento on Opening Day.

Up Next

The Bees continue their six-game homestand with game two against the Reno Aces on Wednesday, April 19. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. (MT).

Salt Lake lost game one of the series on Tuesday night, 9-3.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. All Salt Lake Bees games are featured on the KSL Sports app. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

KSL Sports coverage of the Salt Lake Bees can be found here

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video, staying up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24