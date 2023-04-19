One extricated from car after Park City crash

PARK CITY, Utah — One person was trapped in a vehicle Wednesday following a rollover crash in Park City.

The single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8 a.m. near Powderwood and West Kilby Road.

According to a Facebook post from the Park City Fire District, firefighters extricated the patient, who was then treated and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

“Vehicle was unstable on its side. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle with struts and used the clam shell technique to the roof to extricate the patient,” Battalion Chief Max Dosher said.

Additional details were not immediately available.