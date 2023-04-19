Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One extricated from car after Park City crash

Apr 19, 2023, 12:17 PM | Updated: 12:20 pm

(Park City Fire District)...

(Park City Fire District)

(Park City Fire District)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY, Utah — One person was trapped in a vehicle Wednesday following a rollover crash in Park City.

The single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8 a.m. near Powderwood and West Kilby Road.

According to a Facebook post from the Park City Fire District, firefighters extricated the patient, who was then treated and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

“Vehicle was unstable on its side. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle with struts and used the clam shell technique to the roof to extricate the patient,” Battalion Chief Max Dosher said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Park City Fire District) (Park City Fire District) (Park City Fire District) (Park City Fire District) (Park City Fire District)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Injuries

emergency lights...

Madison Swenson

Man taken into custody after threatening to kill ex-wife, police chase

A man was taken into custody Tuesday night after police say he threatened to kill his ex-wife and then sent officers on a car chase through two counties.

14 hours ago

FILE: A home is covered in deep snow in the town of Brighton in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday,...

Josh Ellis

Man dead after being buried in roof avalanche near Brighton

Police say a man was killed after being buried by a roof avalanche at a cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

14 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Madison Swenson

UHP trooper intercepts wrong-way driver on I-80

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver from traveling the wrong way on Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

2 days ago

Emery County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue teams returning from the rescue. (Emery County Sherif...

Michael Houck

Three canyoners rescued after being trapped in water for hours

Three people had to be flown out of Squeeze Canyon after a rappeling accident Saturday evening.

2 days ago

FILE (Logan City Police Department/Facebook)...

Madison Swenson

Man killed in Logan crash

A 60-year-old man died Tuesday following a two-car crash near the Logan-Cache Airport.

2 days ago

The scene of the fatal crash on Highway 89 north of Wallsburg. (Courtesy of a KSLTV Viewer)...

Madison Swenson and Larry D. Curtis

Two killed in four-car crash near Deer Creek Reservoir

Two people are dead after a four-car collision Tuesday afternoon near Wallsburg.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

One extricated from car after Park City crash