Wednesday’s Child: Chea loves to paint, draw to create masterpieces

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Every child deserves safety, stability, and a loving family, which is why KSL-TV partners with Wednesday’s Child and Raise the Future to highlight a local child living in foster care in need of a loving home.

For this week’s feature, we visited the Easely Art Studio in West Jordan to meet 14-year-old Chea, who loves painting and drawing and found many tools to create her masterpiece.

“You take the toothbrush, and it spatters,” explained Chea as she collected her painting supplies. “A little goes a long way.”

Painting is something Chea enjoys, but if she had to pick one medium as her favorite, she said it would be drawing.

“I like to draw dresses a lot. It’s mostly because I see something, and I want to do it.”

Art is a special place for Chea, who has lived in foster care for six and a half years. She said it reminds her of her mother.

“When I was little, I would draw tomatoes for my mom, because she likes them.”

A family connection is important to Chea; she lived with her grandparents for several years before entering foster care and misses them. She says she would like to find a forever family that would understand how important that connection is to her.

“Just keeping that contact with them would help me a lot. They raised me. They’re everything to me still,” she expressed.

Chea said living in foster care has shaped her personality, as she lived in fourteen homes, and it’s taught her to control her emotions and adjust quickly.

“As some of my friends would call me, I’m more of a hippie towards things, I’m more laid back, and I’m okay with whatever happens. I just don’t want anything bad to happen.”

Chea also loves animals, reading, and ice cream. She quickly pointed out that she loves cookie dough and pistachio ice cream.

“I do love ice cream,” she exclaimed while painting.

Chea is kind, outgoing, and patient. She’s looking for a family that will commit to helping her build her future.

“Probably a family that is more laid back.”