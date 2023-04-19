Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: Chea loves to paint, draw to create masterpieces

Apr 19, 2023, 12:54 PM

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Every child deserves safety, stability, and a loving family, which is why KSL-TV partners with Wednesday’s Child and Raise the Future to highlight a local child living in foster care in need of a loving home.

For this week’s feature, we visited the Easely Art Studio in West Jordan to meet 14-year-old Chea, who loves painting and drawing and found many tools to create her masterpiece.

“You take the toothbrush, and it spatters,” explained Chea as she collected her painting supplies. “A little goes a long way.”

Painting is something Chea enjoys, but if she had to pick one medium as her favorite, she said it would be drawing.

“I like to draw dresses a lot. It’s mostly because I see something, and I want to do it.”

Art is a special place for Chea, who has lived in foster care for six and a half years. She said it reminds her of her mother.

“When I was little, I would draw tomatoes for my mom, because she likes them.”

14-year-old Chea as she paints at the Easely Art Studio in West Jordan, Utah. (KSLTV)

A family connection is important to Chea; she lived with her grandparents for several years before entering foster care and misses them. She says she would like to find a forever family that would understand how important that connection is to her.

“Just keeping that contact with them would help me a lot. They raised me. They’re everything to me still,” she expressed.

Chea said living in foster care has shaped her personality, as she lived in fourteen homes, and it’s taught her to control her emotions and adjust quickly.

“As some of my friends would call me, I’m more of a hippie towards things, I’m more laid back, and I’m okay with whatever happens. I just don’t want anything bad to happen.”

Chea also loves animals, reading, and ice cream. She quickly pointed out that she loves cookie dough and pistachio ice cream.

“I do love ice cream,” she exclaimed while painting.

Chea is kind, outgoing, and patient. She’s looking for a family that will commit to helping her build her future.

“Probably a family that is more laid back.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Wednesday's Child

(KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Kenzie, 15, loves reading fiction; hopes to find her forever family

Kenzie has lived in foster care since she was 3 years old. At the age of 10, she was adopted, but that didn’t work out and she returned to state custody. Now at 15, she's hoping to find her family.

22 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Manuel, 10, loves climbing; hopes to be adopted by an active, loving family

Manuel, 10, enjoys being active and playing sports. He's been living in foster care for more than five years and says he wants to remember what it feels like to have a loving and supportive family.

1 month ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Autum, 13, dreams of living on a ranch with loving parents

Autum, 13, has been in foster care for almost a year. She loves ice skating and animals and dreams of living in the country on a ranch. She also hopes to be adopted by loving parents one day.

2 months ago

Wednesday's Children trio...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Siblings want family that will keep them together

At Airborne Trampoline Park in Draper it was only a matter of minutes before siblings Phillippe, Elias, and Lazuli were flipping into foam pits and scaling the trampoline padded walls.

2 months ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Raise the Future chosen as Team Giannis’ beneficiary for NBA All-Star Game

As the NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City approaches, several local charities have been chosen as beneficiaries, including Raise the Future, KSL TV’s Wednesday's Child partner.

2 months ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Brothers AJ, William enjoy science, desire to be part of a family

AJ, 11, and William, 13, both enjoy science, but their personalities are quite different. The brothers have been in foster care for five years and desire to feel included and part of a family.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Wednesday’s Child: Chea loves to paint, draw to create masterpieces