100 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop in Grand County

MOAB, Utah — A traffic stop in Grand County led to huge drug bust on Tuesday.

A pickup truck with a Colorado license plate was pulled over on I-70 just after 7 a.m. for crossing over the left shoulder several times and not properly signaling when changing lanes, according to a police booking affidavit.

While a Grand County sheriff’s deputy who made the traffic stop was checking the driver’s information, he said he was going to have his police K-9 walk around the pickup truck. This caused the driver to become “upset,” and he took his driver’s license and vehicle documents back from the deputy, the affidavit states. At that point, the driver was placed into the back of the patrol car.

Police K-9 “CJ” then sniffed around the outside of the car and “indicated to the odor of drugs coming from within the pickup,” according to the affidavit.

In the rear passenger compartment, the deputy reported finding approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine. A $1 bill that was folded and contained a white powder believed to be cocaine was also found, the affidavit states.

Rene Salicido Gonzales, 22, was booked into the Grand County Jail for investigation of drug possession with intent to distribute, drug possession and three traffic infractions.