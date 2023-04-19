CRIME
100 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop in Grand County
Apr 19, 2023, 12:33 PM
(Grand County Sheriff's Office)
MOAB, Utah — A traffic stop in Grand County led to huge drug bust on Tuesday.
A pickup truck with a Colorado license plate was pulled over on I-70 just after 7 a.m. for crossing over the left shoulder several times and not properly signaling when changing lanes, according to a police booking affidavit.
While a Grand County sheriff’s deputy who made the traffic stop was checking the driver’s information, he said he was going to have his police K-9 walk around the pickup truck. This caused the driver to become “upset,” and he took his driver’s license and vehicle documents back from the deputy, the affidavit states. At that point, the driver was placed into the back of the patrol car.
Police K-9 “CJ” then sniffed around the outside of the car and “indicated to the odor of drugs coming from within the pickup,” according to the affidavit.
In the rear passenger compartment, the deputy reported finding approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine. A $1 bill that was folded and contained a white powder believed to be cocaine was also found, the affidavit states.
Rene Salicido Gonzales, 22, was booked into the Grand County Jail for investigation of drug possession with intent to distribute, drug possession and three traffic infractions.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Veteran Utah photojournalist, Tracy Smith dies after he was injured while working (pageviews: 5662)
- Parents ask for help finding missing kids they say are being hidden by followers of Warren Jeffs (pageviews: 4842)
- 'She was the sweetheart of the family': Kaysville family remembers Macie Hill (pageviews: 4225)
- Officials: 20-year-old woman shot, killed after accidentally turning into wrong driveway in upstate New York (pageviews: 3314)
- Man dies after car lands upside down in American Fork River (pageviews: 3031)
- UPDATE: Two men killed in crash identified as first responders (pageviews: 2834)