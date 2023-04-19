Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SPORTS

Hamlin says blow to chest caused cardiac arrest on field

Apr 19, 2023, 12:46 PM

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin attends an event with lawmakers to introduce the Access to AEDs A...

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin attends an event with lawmakers to introduce the Access to AEDs Act on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, helped introduce the bill that would improve students' access to defibrillators in public and private elementary and secondary schools. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says his doctors have concluded that a hit to the chest caused his heart to stop after a tackle during a game in Cincinnati in early January.

The rare condition — called commotio cordis — occurs when a severe blow to the chest causes the heart to quiver and stop pumping blood efficiently, leading to sudden cardiac arrest.

Hamlin, 25, was administered CPR on the field and hospitalized for more than a week. On Tuesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin was cleared to play after meeting with a third and final specialist last week. Hamlin told reporters later that the doctors all agreed his cardiac arrest was due to commotio cordis. None of his doctors were present to speak to the media.

It’s an extremely rare consequence of a blow of the right type and intensity “at exactly the wrong time in the heartbeat,” said Dr. Gordon F. Tomaselli, dean of Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.

“These are several extraordinary things that must all happen at exactly the same, wrong time in a 20-40 millisecond window,” as the lower chambers of the heart are preparing to contract, the former president of the American Heart Association said in a statement released by the group on Tuesday. “Collapse occurs within seconds.”

The condition occurs mostly in boys and young men playing sports, and usually involves a blow to the left chest with a hard round object, like a baseball or a hockey puck, according to the heart group.

Hamlin’s collapse was seen by a national television audience during a Monday night game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

“If there is some greater good that can come from his commotio cordis event, it is that as many people as possible are now aware of how important it is to provide urgent care for all cardiac emergencies,” Nancy Brown, CEO of the heart group, said in the statement.

More than 365,000 people in the U.S. have sudden cardiac arrests outside of the hospital each year, according to group. Survival depends on quick CPR and shocking the heart back into a normal rhythm.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Sports

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Is NFL Draft’s Bumper Crop Of Tight Ends Better Than 2017?

(AP) – NFL teams are especially hopeful they can find the next Travis Kelce, George Kittle or Rob Gronkowski in this year’s draft. The latest list of tight-end prospects who can serve as a passport to prosperity in the playoffs isn’t just top-heavy but lengthy, too. Some analysts are even calling it more promising than […]

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jets’ Barron Receives 75-Plus Stitches After Skate To Face

Winnipeg forward Morgan Barron took a skate to his face, requiring more than 75 stitches. He returned to the ice less than a period later.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Trey Cabbage Launches Longest Home Run Of 2023

In a 2-0 hitters count, Trey Cabbage turned around a Tommy Henry fastball, sending it 487 feet, beyond the Smith's Ballpark scoreboard

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Projecting BYU Football’s 2023 Post-Spring Depth Chart

The post-spring depth chart projection for BYU football heading into the 2023 season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Baseball Sets Pac-12 Era Program Record With 29 Runs Against BYU

In a game that saw 34 hits for 43 runs, multiple records were broken as Utah baseball defeated rival BYU in a game for the ages.

14 hours ago

Renderings released Wednesday depict what a new Major League Baseball stadium could look like in th...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Andrew Adams, KSL-TV

So you’re saying there’s a chance? Why this expert gives Utah’s MLB bid strong odds

Big League Utah's bid to bring a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City is rekindling a debate over which city is on deck to be the future of America's pastime. And at least one national sports oddsmaker is willing to put Utah's case near the top of the list.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Hamlin says blow to chest caused cardiac arrest on field