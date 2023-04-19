Close
Cupbop celebrates 10 year anniversary with $6 deal for ‘Cupbop Day’

Apr 19, 2023, 2:45 PM | Updated: 2:46 pm

Cupbop bowls are prepared in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Cupbop is a Korean barbecue in...

Cupbop bowls are prepared in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Cupbop is a Korean barbecue in a cup. (Deseret News/Jeffrey D. Allred)

(Deseret News/Jeffrey D. Allred)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah-based Korean express-food company celebrates ten years of service with a special discount.

On May 3, customers can get any Cupbop meal for only $5.99 during “Cubbop Day.”

“Starting as a food truck at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City, the growth of the company has skyrocketed thanks to Utah’s support of a Korean immigrant’s dream,” reads Cupbop press release.

 

According to the company’s founder, Jung Song, Cupbop’s first store was in Provo, Utah. It now has 48 locations in the United States and over 160 in Indonesia.

“I never imagined Cupbop would be as big as it has grown,” Song said. “My goal was to provide for my family and spread Korean culture in Utah, but growing to an international scale was a complete surprise!”

According to the press release, there are currently 29 Cupbop locations in Utah, with some based at the Rio Tinto Stadium and the Vivint Arena.

