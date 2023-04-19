LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Chad Daybell looked for home for childfree couple, testimony reveals
Apr 19, 2023, 2:32 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm
(Courtroom pool artist)
BOISE, Idaho — After emotional testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell’s only surviving son on Tuesday, court resumed on Wednesday morning with an appearance by Det. Chuck Kunsaitis from the Rexburg Police Department.
Vallow Daybell is on trial in Ada County, Idaho, for the deaths of her two children, JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. Authorities found the buried remains of the children in the backyard of Chad Daybell, Vallow Daybell’s husband, on June 9, 2020.
Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial
Vallow Daybell is also charged with conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband.
Kunsaitis concluded his testimony on Wednesday by describing his search through social media platforms. What he found led him to Julie Black at Quiet Dreams Realty in Hawaii.
According to Kunsaitis, Chad Daybell emailed the realty office on Nov. 8, 2019, three days after he married Vallow Daybell. According to Kunsaitis, Daybell asked Black about a home “for a clean couple, with no pets or children.”
Daybell sent the email about two months after the last reported sightings of Tylee and JJ, and seven months before authorities found the remains of the children in shallow graves on Daybell’s Rexburg, Idaho property.
Check back for more updates as testimony continues
Emily Ashcraft contributed to this story
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Parents ask for help finding missing kids they say are being hidden by followers of Warren Jeffs (pageviews: 19665)
- UHP trooper intercepts wrong-way driver on I-80 (pageviews: 8792)
- Officials: 20-year-old woman shot, killed after accidentally turning into wrong driveway in upstate New York (pageviews: 7035)
- Two killed in four-car accident near Deer Creek Reservoir (pageviews: 6623)
- Veteran Utah photojournalist, Tracy Smith dies after he was injured while working (pageviews: 5842)
- UPDATE: Two men killed in crash identified as first responders (pageviews: 4856)