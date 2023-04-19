Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SOCIAL MEDIA

Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash

Apr 19, 2023, 2:45 PM

FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. ...

FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022. Meta, which is Facebook's parent company, allowed a Moldovan oligarch with ties to the Kremlin to run ads on its platform urging protests against that country's government — even though he and his political party are subject to U.S. sanctions. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now Meta has agreed to pay.

Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

It’s not clear how much money individual users will receive. The larger the number of people submitting valid claims, the smaller each payment will be since the money has to be divided among them.

To apply for the settlement, users can fill out a form and submit it online, or print it out and mail it.

The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump political strategist Steve Bannon, had paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million users of the platform. That data was then used to target U.S. voters during the 2016 campaign that culminated in Trump’s election as the 45th president.

Uproar over the revelations led to a contrite Zuckerberg being delete their Facebook accounts.

Facebook’s growth has stalled as more people connect and entertain themselves on rival services such as TikTok, but the social network still boasts more than 2 billion users worldwide, including an estimated 250 million in the U.S.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Social Media

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter has quietly ...

Barbara Ortutay

Twitter removes policy against deadnaming transgender people

Twitter has quietly removed a policy against the “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

2 days ago

FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter h...

Rob Gilles

CBC ‘pausing’ Twitter after ‘government-funded media’ label

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation says it is pausing Twitter after the social media platform stamped its account with a "government-funded media” label.

3 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: The House of Representatives voted 228-192 to ban local public radio st...

Matt O'Brien

NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label

National Public Radio is quitting Twitter after the social media company branded them as a "government-funded media" company.

8 days ago

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the T...

Haleuya Hadero and Farnoush Amiri, Associated Press

TikTok CEO grilled by skeptical lawmakers on safety, content

A nearly six-hour grilling of TikTok’s CEO by lawmakers brought the platform’s 150 million U.S. users no closer to an answer as to whether the app will be wiped from their devices.

29 days ago

FILE: In this photo illustration, a mobile phone featuring the TikTok app is displayed next to the ...

Kelvin Chan

TikTok CEO to tell Congress app is safe, urge against ban

TikTok’s CEO plans to tell Congress that the video-sharing app is committed to user safety, data protection and security, and keeping the platform free from Chinese government influence.

29 days ago

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. U.S. government bans on Chinese-owne...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Salt Lake County bans TikTok on government devices

The Salt Lake County Council voted last week to ban TikTok on devices it owns, becoming the latest government entity to limit use of the app.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash