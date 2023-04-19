Close
SWIG celebrates 50th store opening with 50 cent drinks at all locations

Apr 19, 2023, 4:19 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm

Customers line up in Swig’s drive-thru lane in Millcreek on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Kristin Mur...

Customers line up in Swig’s drive-thru lane in Millcreek on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — SWIG is celebrating the opening of its 50th store by offering 50 cent drinks and cookies at every location nationwide Friday, April 21.

The pricing is discounted from their general price of $2.

SWIG is a Utah-based company that began in St. George in 2010. Since that time, it has expanded to 50 different locations in Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Oklahoma and Texas. It has quickly become one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the country.

Swig is known for being the home of the “original dirty soda,” a soda made with actual cream.

The dirty soda has become a TikTok and cultural phenomenon.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

