BYU Basketball Lands Four-Star Recruit Isaac Davis

AMMON, Idaho – BYU basketball picked up their first commitment for the class of 2024 on Wednesday. That commit was in the form of 6-foot-7 forward Isaac Davis from Hillcrest High School in Idaho.

In a commitment ceremony at his high school, where he has won back-to-back 4A State Championships, Davis announced his pledge to BYU.

Davis picked BYU over schools that included Oklahoma, UNLV, VCU, and Washington State.

Over the past two seasons at Hillcrest High, Davis has averaged 15.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Based on the industry-standard 247Sports Composite ratings, Davis boasts a 0.9407 rating. That would make him the eighth highest-rated recruit BYU basketball landed in the 21st century.

Davis is rated as the 116th overall prospect in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite, which factors in multiple recruiting services rankings. In addition, 247Sports’ own rankings have Davis as the 94th overall recruit nationally.

Isaac Davis picked BYU basketball over Oklahoma, others

Davis has been a top priority among prep recruits for BYU coaches since they offered last June. Last September, Davis visited Provo to see BYU for himself during the Cougars football game against future Big 12 foe Baylor.

Mark Pope visited Idaho to watch Davis play in person this past January during a week when BYU had no weekday game. Davis put together a 20-rebound performance to lead Hillcrest to a victory.

Along with his prep career at Hillcrest High, Davis is also part of the Utah Prospects AAU program.

The earliest Davis can sign a letter of intent is November 9, when the early signing period tips off for college basketball.

