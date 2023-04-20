Close
‘He’s going to kill me’ Payson woman describes terror ahead of police chase that landed ex-boyfriend in jail

Apr 19, 2023, 8:43 PM | Updated: 10:06 pm

PAYSON, Utah — After a Utah County man was arrested following a two-county high-speed chase Tuesday, a Payson woman is sharing how her ex-boyfriend has been stalking and threatening her, as she questions why he was even on the streets to begin with.

For two years, Haddie Howard says she’s dealt with constant harassment, threats, and terrifying encounters with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Tyler Simpson.

She said she broke up with Tyler, the name she said he goes by, in 2021 after four years of dating.

“It started with him calling me repeatedly,” she said, describing the beginning of unwanted contact that would escalate.

Haddie said Simpson would threaten to hurt her.

“I’ve gotten over 200 calls from him in a day,” she said.

In January 2022, court records show a judge granted a protective order against Simpson.

But she said that didn’t stop him. Haddie explained that she even moved away to an undisclosed new place to get away from him. But, through following her friends and family members, she said he was able to track her and her kids down.

“He showed up unannounced, walked through the door, hit me in the head, keyed my car, and took off,” Haddie said, adding that this was in early March when Simpson found her in her new apartment.

Haddie has repeatedly called police to report violations of the protective order, and said police have been great to work with– and have even been patrolling her neighborhood.

But on Tuesday, she said Simpson showed up again in a vehicle that she had never seen before and wouldn’t stop following Haddie as she drove with her two daughters in the car, calling 911.

“When I got to the end of the street, he tried to corner me, into like, run me off the road,” she recounted. She said Simpson got out of the vehicle and started coming toward her. She was able to get away.

“At this point I am fearing for my life, like I do feel like he’s going to kill me,” Haddie expressed.

Later Tuesday evening, she said Simpson tracked her down again at a family member’s home in Spanish Fork. This time, police also found Simpson, too. According to the Payson Police Department, Simpson led multiple agencies on a two-county high-speed chase that ended in Taylorsville, with Simpson going to jail.

The Department of Public Safety released helicopter footage from the chase, showing Simpson blasting up I-15, that police said peaked at speeds more than 100 miles an hour. The video shows him ditching the vehicle and running across a street, before officers catch up with him.

Haddie is frustrated that it even came to a police chase in the first place.

“I kind of feel like this whole thing could have been avoided had they of not released him,” she said, of the Utah County Jail.

According to jail reports and court records, Simpson was already behind bars just weeks ago, arrested on 35 counts of violating his protection order against Haddie, plus additional charges of threats of violence.

But the Utah County Jail released him less than two hours after booking him.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office explained Wednesday that Simpson bailed out on the misdemeanor Class A and B charges in the middle of the night, as the law allows. The sheriff’s officer further noted that the next morning, a judge signed a no-bail order saying Simpson shouldn’t walk out of there– but it was too late.

After Tuesday’s ordeal, Simpson won’t be released this time. He’s now being held on no bail.

Court documents filed Wednesday show Simpson has officially been charged with 12 counts of violating the protective order, domestic violence around a child, property damage, and stalking from incidents over the past two months.

Two years of terror, is hopefully over for Haddie.

“I just hope that he can get the help he needs in jail or prison,” she said.

Haddie expressed that she’s relieved she and her kids are okay.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
  • Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.

There are several ways the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can help people. Previous examples include providing financial assistance for funerals, for moving, for a variety of things, counseling that help people find a different path or stay healthy and safe and the relationship they’re in.

