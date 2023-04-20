Firefighters prepare for swift water rescues

WEBER COUNTY — The Weber Fire District is Leading the training along the Ogden River this week for agencies all over Weber County.

They do this every year, but have been anticipating this one for months in part because of how strong these rivers will become.

The sounds and sights of the river can be relaxing, but an afternoon by the water can quickly take a turn. Carly Reid and Laura Reid got a look at how firefighters prepare for those frantic moments.

“I mean, just look at how close this river is to the park you know? Like it would be so easy for someone to fall in,” Carly Reid said.

Captain Chris Whetton is among the firefighters who are concerned with amount of water that will be coming downstream.

“We’ve been talking about this for months,” Whetton said. “Right now, we’re flowing 1600 cubic feet per second which is quite a bit of water.”

That’s just the beginning. Firefighters are working on rescues from the shore and the more dangerous ones, where they have to put themselves out there.

“If you don’t and are not experienced in it, just stay away from it,” Whetton said. “It’s moving extremely fast. There’s a lot of it and if it catches you off-guard, it can be devastating.”

It’s not only fast-moving it’s also cold.

“It’s extremely cold, and that’s going to …knock the wind out of you,” Whetton said.

These conditions that can be challenging even for the experienced rescuers.

“We work together, we train together, and that way everybody speaks the same language and we know what each other are doing,” Whetton said.

This training is essential because when someone’s struggling in the water, seconds matter.

“I just hope people will be extra safe. You might not think anything of being by the edge and watching it, or your little ones, but anyone could slip and fall, and why take that chance?” Laura Reid said.

Whetton says if you do fall into the water keep your feet in front of you to keep yourself protected as you stay afloat.

Most people try and sort of standup and you can actually get your foot caught in rocks or debris that way making things worse.