Amy Rodriguez To Coach Utah Royals FC In 2024 NWSL Season

Apr 20, 2023, 9:07 AM

Amy Rodriguez coach Utah Royals

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals announced Amy Rodriguez as the head coach for the team’s reintroduction to the National Women’s Soccer League in the 2024 season.

Rodriguez played forward for the Utah Royals from 2018-2020.

She retired from professional soccer in January 2022.

“Returning to Utah is a dream I never knew I had and it is with the utmost humility that I step into this role as your Club’s head coach,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “My time with the Royals is among the greatest years of my professional career. The Utah community fully embraced my family and made this state feel like home for not just myself, but my husband and kids as well. We were devastated to leave and I left feeling like there was still unfinished business on the table. I cannot put into words just how excited I am to get to work and bring Royalty back to this community.”

 

“Empowering women both on and off the field has been an underlying driving force throughout the journey of our Return of Royalty. The hiring of Head Coach Amy Rodriguez embodies this Utah Royals’ mission to advance women’s careers in our Utah community and beyond,” Utah Royals FC president Michelle Hyncik said. “Amy’s commitment to excellence, winning, community and family aligns with our Utah Royals’ creed and we are honored to have her at the helm to lead us into the next era.”

In her career, Rodriguez was a two-time Olympic Gold medalist, FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, and two-time NWSL champion.

Shortly after announcing her retirement, Rodriguez accepted an assistant coaching position at her alma mater University of Southern California women’s soccer team.

The USC Trojans women’s soccer team went 12-3-3 under Rodriguez and head coach Jane Alukonis.

Rodriguez will make her head coaching debut when the NWSL season starts in March 2024.

Utah Royals FC Announce Return For 2024

The Utah Royals FC announced the club’s return to the Beehive State and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season.

The club announced the return on Saturday, March 11.

 

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and currently plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

“When I first arrived to Salt Lake City three years ago, what stood out was the overwhelming support and excitement from the community,” former Royals general manager Stephanie Lee said in 2020. “I hope fans have solace that women’s professional soccer will be back.”

Now, the Royals will return to action more than three years after leaving the state of Utah.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

