Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

US traffic deaths drop slightly in 2022 but still a ‘crisis’

Apr 20, 2023, 11:14 AM

FILE - Traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway on March 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. The number...

FILE - Traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway on March 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. The number of people killed on U.S. roadways decreased slightly in 2022, but government officials said the 42,795 people who died is still a national crisis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT (AP) — The number of people killed on U.S. roadways decreased slightly last year, but government officials said the 42,795 people who died is still a national crisis.

Estimates by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the number of fatalities dropped 0.3% from the 42,939 killed in 2021. Traffic deaths declined slightly in the fourth quarter, the third straight quarterly drop.

But they’re still close to 2021 numbers, which were the highest in 16 years.

“We continue to face a national crisis of traffic deaths on our roadways, and everyone has a role to play in reversing the rise that we experienced in recent years,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes NHTSA, said in a statement Thursday.

The department has adopted a national safe systems strategy in an effort to reduce the deaths, including more than $800 million in grants to help communities with projects in high-crash areas, NHTSA said in a statement.

Estimates from the agency generally are close to the final numbers, which for 2022 will be released next spring.

In releasing statistics for 2021 earlier this month, NHTSA said speeding and impaired or distracted driving are on the rise.

Data showed a 12% increase in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver, with 3,522 people killed. That prompted the agency to kick off a $5 million advertising campaign in an effort to keep drivers focused on the road. Agency officials said such cases likely are under-reported by police.

The number of pedestrians killed rose 13%, and cyclist fatalities were up 2% for the year. The number of unbelted passengers killed rose 8.1%, while fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving were up 14%.

Speeding-related deaths increased 7.9%, while crash deaths involving large trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds were up 17%, the agency said.

NHTSA said in a statement that the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled also fell slightly in 2022 to 1.35, down from 1.37 in 2021. People are driving more as the coronavirus pandemic waned, with miles traveled increasing almost 1% over 2021.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic ...

Dylan Lovan, Associated Press

Family of Louisville bank shooter wants his rifle destroyed

The family of a man who opened fire at a Louisville bank is working to destroy the AR-15 rifle he used to kill five of his co-workers.

15 hours ago

A Tesla Model 3 on display at the Tesla store in Santa Monica, California. The Model 3 is one of th...

Ella Nilsen

Here are the EV models eligible for new tax credits up to $7,500

The Treasury Department has revealed which cars will be eligible for the new electric vehicle tax credits.

15 hours ago

The Portage County Sheriff's Office in central Wisconsin said a bobcat needed to be removed from a ...

WCCO Staff

‘This is a first’: Wisconsin officers pull bobcat from car’s front grill

The Portage County Sheriff's Office in central Wisconsin said a bobcat needed to be removed from a vehicle's front grill.

15 hours ago

FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Pulitzer prize winning digita...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

BuzzFeed to close news division, cut 15% of all staff

Pulitzer Prize winning digital media company BuzzFeed will shut down its news division as it cuts about 15% of its entire staff.

15 hours ago

The U.S. is deploying "additional capabilities'" near Sudan to assist with a potential embassy evac...

Haley Britzky, Oren Liebermann, Jim Sciutto, Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood

US deploying ‘additional capabilities’ near Sudan to assist with potential embassy evacuation

The U.S. military is deploying "additional capabilities" nearby Sudan to secure the U.S. embassy in the country and assist with a potential evacuation, if the situation calls for it, the Defense Department announced on Thursday.

15 hours ago

SpaceX's Starship rocket launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. ...

Marica Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

SpaceX giant rocket fails minutes after launching from Texas

SpaceX’s giant new rocket blasted off on its first test flight but failed minutes after rising from the launch pad.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

US traffic deaths drop slightly in 2022 but still a ‘crisis’