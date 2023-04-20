South Salt Lake school participates in the Great Utah Shakeout

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Every year, organizations, workplaces, schools and homes across the state participate in the Great Utah ShakeOut.

Lincoln Elementary was one of the many schools that participated this year.

Principal Milton Collins said the yearly drill is important to teach from a young age.

“They call it the great Utah shake,” Collins said.

KSL TV took a trip to the school Thursday, which has students ages 6 to 12 years old.

“It’s for their safety because it could happen. We talk about the fire drills. When was the last time there was a fire in a school? We practice those at least once a month,” Collins said.

Every year around this time, organizations, workplaces, schools and homes participate in “The Great Utah Shake Out.” Today, we’re going back to 3rd grade. Lincoln Elementary students are practicing what to do in the case of an earthquake. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/RWY6a9VY5a — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) April 20, 2023

According to The Great Utah Shakeout, 90% of Utah’s population lives in active earthquake zones.

“I felt kind of scared cause I thought it was kind of a real drill,” said Leima, a third grade student.

Leima said the drill is something she feels like is helping prepare her classmates if an earthquake were to happen.

“I think they feel ready, too,” she said.

Collins said teachers are also encouraged to do the earthquake drills in class other times throughout the year.