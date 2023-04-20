Close
LOCAL NEWS

South Salt Lake school participates in the Great Utah Shakeout

Apr 20, 2023, 1:28 PM

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UtahEvery year, organizations, workplaces, schools and homes across the state participate in the Great Utah ShakeOut.

Lincoln Elementary was one of the many schools that participated this year. 

Principal Milton Collins said the yearly drill is important to teach from a young age. 

“They call it the great Utah shake,” Collins said.

KSL TV took a trip to the school Thursday, which has students ages 6 to 12 years old.

“It’s for their safety because it could happen. We talk about the fire drills. When was the last time there was a fire in a school? We practice those at least once a month,” Collins said.

According to The Great Utah Shakeout, 90% of Utah’s population lives in active earthquake zones. 

“I felt kind of scared cause I thought it was kind of a real drill,” said Leima, a third grade student.

Leima said the drill is something she feels like is helping prepare her classmates if an earthquake were to happen. 

“I think they feel ready, too,” she said.

Collins said teachers are also encouraged to do the earthquake drills in class other times throughout the year.

