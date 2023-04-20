Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Family of Louisville bank shooter wants his rifle destroyed

Apr 20, 2023, 2:04 PM

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic ...

A memorial for Joshua Barrick is on display, late Monday, April 10, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville, Ky. A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at the bank Monday morning, killing Barrick and multiple others, including a close friend of Kentucky's governor, while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said. (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)

(AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The family of a man who opened fire at a Louisville bank is working to destroy the AR-15 rifle he used to kill five of his co-workers.

A state law in Kentucky sends firearms confiscated by law enforcement to auction, and the proceeds are used to buy law enforcement equipment. Last week after the shooting, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the “murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law.”

Greenberg, who was shot at by an assailant during his mayoral campaign last year, has been critical of the law and has sought workarounds that would render crime weapons unusable after they are confiscated by his police force in Louisville.

The family of 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who lives in Indiana, said they were shocked to hear the gun he used in the April 10 attack could go back in circulation. Sturgeon was fatally shot by a responding police officer in the bank’s lobby.

“The Sturgeon family was aghast to learn Kentucky law mandated the assault rifle used in the horrific event last week be sold to the highest bidder at public auction,” according to a written statement released by a family spokesman Thursday.

The statement said the family is working “vigorously” to see that the rifle is destroyed. They said the first step in that process occurred Monday, when federal agents took possession of the rifle.

“This tragedy is yet another indication that meaningful, common sense gun safety measures must be enacted,” the statement said. “We respectfully urge the Kentucky state legislature to lead the way by changing Kentucky law to remove the gun auction provision.”

The confiscated guns are bought at auctions by federally licensed gun dealers. An auction held last year totaled nearly $174,000, according to Kentucky State Police.

One of the victims of the shooting, 63-year-old Tommy Elliott, was a friend of Greenberg’s and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Eight other people were injured in the shooting at Old National Bank in the city’s downtown, including a rookie police officer who was shot in the head. Officer Nick Wilt remained in critical condition this week, and he was battling pneumonia. Seven others who were hospitalized have been released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

A Tesla Model 3 on display at the Tesla store in Santa Monica, California. The Model 3 is one of th...

Ella Nilsen

Here are the EV models eligible for new tax credits up to $7,500

The Treasury Department has revealed which cars will be eligible for the new electric vehicle tax credits.

14 hours ago

The Portage County Sheriff's Office in central Wisconsin said a bobcat needed to be removed from a ...

WCCO Staff

‘This is a first’: Wisconsin officers pull bobcat from car’s front grill

The Portage County Sheriff's Office in central Wisconsin said a bobcat needed to be removed from a vehicle's front grill.

14 hours ago

FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Pulitzer prize winning digita...

Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

BuzzFeed to close news division, cut 15% of all staff

Pulitzer Prize winning digital media company BuzzFeed will shut down its news division as it cuts about 15% of its entire staff.

14 hours ago

The U.S. is deploying "additional capabilities'" near Sudan to assist with a potential embassy evac...

Haley Britzky, Oren Liebermann, Jim Sciutto, Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood

US deploying ‘additional capabilities’ near Sudan to assist with potential embassy evacuation

The U.S. military is deploying "additional capabilities" nearby Sudan to secure the U.S. embassy in the country and assist with a potential evacuation, if the situation calls for it, the Defense Department announced on Thursday.

14 hours ago

FILE - Traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway on March 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. The number...

Associated Press

US traffic deaths drop slightly in 2022 but still a ‘crisis’

The number of people killed on U.S. roadways decreased slightly last year, but government officials said the 42,795 people who died is still a national crisis.

14 hours ago

SpaceX's Starship rocket launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. ...

Marica Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

SpaceX giant rocket fails minutes after launching from Texas

SpaceX’s giant new rocket blasted off on its first test flight but failed minutes after rising from the launch pad.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Family of Louisville bank shooter wants his rifle destroyed