Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

State to tap rainy day funds for continued flood relief, Cox says

Apr 20, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:00 pm

Wadman Park, North Ogden Soccer field flooded. (Erik Merkley)...

Wadman Park, North Ogden Soccer field flooded. (Erik Merkley)

(Erik Merkley)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox asked the Legislature for $5 million in funds for flood mitigation last October. That allocation has already been depleted, but the state has plans to use emergency funds or possibly call a special legislative session to address flood relief this spring, the governor said.

Cox issued an emergency order Tuesday, allowing state agencies to use “rainy day funds” to address flooding and other natural disasters caused by the spring runoff, including avalanches and landslides.

“While I’m grateful for their support, we definitely recognize that we are going to need more,” Cox said of the budget approved by lawmakers. “This state of emergency will allow agencies to tap into the state’s literal rainy day funds to continue our flood response as well as ask for federal aid.”

The emergency order is in place for 30 days, but Cox said he had spoken with House and Senate leaders who are “aligned” in the event that the order needs to be extended by lawmakers. Runoff is expected to continue for a couple of months, depending on how quickly temperatures rise. Cox said he’s had initial conversations with legislators who say they’re willing to come into special session to address runoff if the need arises.

Even with the flood relief funds already depleted, Cox said there haven’t been any major hiccups in the state’s response, although he acknowledged that “the highest risk is still ahead of us.”

Will State Street flood again?

The question on everybody’s minds this spring has been whether this year’s record snowpack will result in a repeat of the infamous State Street river of 1983. Several factors would need to come together to see similar flooding, but Cox said city officials he’s spoken with are confident things won’t reach that level this year.

“What a lot of people forget about 1983 is, they forget 1982,” he said. “1982 set records for snowfall and water and filled all of our reservoirs to capacity, so there … was nowhere else to put the water. We have additional reservoir capacity now that we didn’t have then. And again, last year was one of the driest on record, as opposed to 1982, which leaves us in a very different situation.”

Water managers are able to release water in reservoirs on colder days this spring, to ensure reservoirs aren’t overwhelmed when temperatures rise.

Utah’s snowpack has only melted a few inches since it peaked at a record 30 inches on April 8, meaning there’s still a lot of runoff to be had. The statewide snowpack is now 26.9 inches of water, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which is still higher than the peak snowpack of 26 inches in 1983.

“The temperatures do look good over the next two weeks,” Cox said. “We need temperatures in the 60s and low 70s to really get that water moving. We are trying to avoid the 80s and 90s, although, of course, that is certainly out of our control. But the more water we can get down sooner, the better off we will all be.”

As concerned as many Utahns are about flooding, Cox stressed that floods aren’t the only hazards caused by runoff.

“I have deep concern about mudslides and landslides that we know are happening across the state,” he said. “So, if you’re driving in canyon areas where there are steep embankments, keep your eyes peeled.”

But Cox again praised the state’s response to natural disasters, saying things have mostly gone according to plan and that infrastructure has held up well.

“It’s actually been really impressive, considering we haven’t had to use the flood muscles for a while,” he said. “I’ve just been incredibly impressed with the coordination at the county level, the city level and the state level, getting those resources out. … We’ve seen some great work.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

Firefighters prepare for swift water rescues

The Weber Fire District is Leading the training along the Ogden River this week for agencies all over Weber County.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Debbie Worthen

Underground spring water floods at least 17 North Ogden homes

At least 17 North Ogden homes are flooded and it’s not from water coming down the mountain. It’s coming from below.

2 days ago

Crews clear debris from City Creek...

Dan Rascon

Salt Lake City public utility crews clear debris from City Creek

An all-hands-on-deck operation started up City Creek Canyon northeast of the Capitol Wednesday as Salt Lake City Public Utility crews pulled debris from the river.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Jed Boal

Displaced manhole covers may be early sign of trouble for flooding

Monitoring manholes: why emergency officials want us to keep an eye on manhole covers.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Utah Geological Survey monitoring 100 landslide locations across the state

From snowfall to flooding, rockfall and landslides, Utah Geological Survey geologists have a big job to do, monitoring dozens of landslide locations throughout the state.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Spanish Fork City preps riverbanks to handle high water

In Spanish Fork, city crews are prepping riverbanks to handle high water because they expect a huge surge in the coming weeks. 

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

State to tap rainy day funds for continued flood relief, Cox says