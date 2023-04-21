Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ROAD TO ZERO

Utah trooper who hit wrong-way driver to stop him says he acted instinctively

Apr 20, 2023, 6:07 PM

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SANDY, Utah — Chad McCoy wasn’t aware there was a wrong-way driver nearby until he saw the pickup truck coming right at him.

“I had just finished my shift in Salt Lake County. I had just crossed over into Tooele County. I didn’t hear anything on the (police) radio at that time. I just noticed ahead of me cars moving to the right, and then this truck that was facing the wrong direction and then I realized it’s actually traveling at a pretty high rate of speed,” the veteran Utah Highway Patrol sergeant said on Thursday.

At that point, McCoy said he relied on his training and made the split-second decision to stop the wrong-way driver by hitting the pickup truck with his patrol car, almost head-on.

The incident happened Tuesday just before 3 p.m. on I-80 near Lake Point. Emergency dispatchers had put out a call to all troopers in the area to be on the lookout for a pickup truck headed east in the westbound lanes. McCoy was already in the area and didn’t hear the initial broadcast, but quickly found himself face-to-face with the vehicle.

On Thursday, he recounted his dangerous encounter.

McCoy said after seeing the pickup, he immediately turned on his overhead red and blue emergency lights, both to try and get the oncoming driver to slow down and pull over and to warn other drivers behind him.

“Quickly I saw they weren’t pulling over/stopping. So I just tried to get the best angle that I could to try and stop him,” he said.

McCoy said he slowed his patrol car down to about 15 mph and then tried to hit the pickup at an angle — his front driver’s side to the truck’s front driver’s side — so as not to have a total head-on collision. The sergeant, who has been with the UHP for 12 years, said it all happened very quickly and he is grateful for his department’s training to prepare him for that moment.

“We often talk about playing the ‘What if?’ game. What if this or that were to happen to you? Because we know in those situations where we only have seconds to act, we don’t have time to think things through,” he said. “So I think a lot of the preparation happens before the moment that it happens. So in those few seconds, it’s just more of a reflex than a long thought process.”

McCoy’s actions received praise from many, including Gov. Spencer Cox who tweeted Wednesday, “This trooper had just finished his shift and was on his way home when he saw a car coming at him going the wrong way. He knew he had one chance to protect the drivers behind him. Without hesitation, he put his own life on the line. I’m grateful for heroes.”

Col. Michael Rapich, head of the Utah Highway Patrol, continued with the praise on Thursday.

“We’re incredibly proud of him, We’re incredibly grateful he’s OK and wasn’t hurt. And we’re grateful no one else was hurt as a result of this incident,” he said.

UHP troopers have investigated eight wrong-way crashes this year resulting in four deaths. So far, there have been 83 wrong-way incidents reported statewide in Utah in 2023, compared to 141 for all of last year.

“When crashes involving wrong-way drivers occur, they’re violent, they’re tragic, and they’re horrible. And they represent a significant threat to the motorists in the state of Utah,” Rapich said.

The most common reasons for drivers going the wrong-way are impairment, distracted driving and drivers being confused, he said. Rapich called wrong-way drivers one of the most challenging calls a trooper can respond to.

Typically, troopers will try to stop other traffic and then have another trooper try to stop a wrong-way vehicle by using a PIT maneuver. In this case, McCoy said because of the heavy traffic on the road, he knew he didn’t have time to wait for other troopers to get into position.

McCoy says after the impact, and after he realized he was OK, he got out of his car and went into “crash scene mode.” Both McCoy and the 62-year-old man driving the pickup were later taken to local hospitals as a precaution. McCoy said Thursday he is sore, but expects to be back on the job next week. The investigation into why the pickup driver was going the wrong way is being handled by the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. As of Thursday, the man had not been arrested or charged.

Wrong-way driving is a serious issue in our state, it was less than a year ago we did an in-depth investigation into this problem and proposed solutions, the story is called “Putting the Breaks on Wrong-Way drivers.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Road to Zero

(file)...

Katija Stjepovic and Aley Davis

Back to basics: What one Utah driver’s ed teacher wants you to know

As more drivers hit the road and take advantage of the warmer weather, UDOT officials say we can’t lose sight of Utah’s zero fatalities goal. That’s why educators and safety advocates are taking a new approach called “Back to Basics.”

2 days ago

From brakes to tires, manager Chris Pappas at Hillside Tire & Service said folks are waiting too lo...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Utah vehicle safety inspections drop 92%, crashes related to equipment failure remain flat

It’s been five years since mandatory vehicle safety inspections hit the rearview mirror. Does that mean Utah roads are more dangerous? KSL Investigator Matt Gephardt digs into the crash data.

3 days ago

Tooele crash...

Andrew Adams

Family members injured in Tooele County high speed crash

A woman called on drivers not to get behind the wheel while impaired after a violent crash that left two of her loved ones injured.

7 days ago

Crosswalk safety...

Katija Stjepovic

UHP reminder about crosswalk safety as more head outdoors

Whether it's taking the dog out for an extra walk or wiping the rust off of that bike, Utahns have been soaking up the sun after feeling cooped up for months. 

10 days ago

Weber head-on collision...

Cary Schwanitz

1 killed in fiery head-on collision in Weber County; 2 dead in crash near Saltair

One person died in a fiery head-on crash on I-15 in the Riverdale area early Sunday, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

26 days ago

Water drain...

Katija Stjepovic, Cary J. Schwanitz

UDOT clearing debris to prevent highway flooding

Earlier this year snow was a big danger for drivers but now it’s becoming rain and wet roads.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah trooper who hit wrong-way driver to stop him says he acted instinctively