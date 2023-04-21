Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Tooele businesses combat spike in graffiti with murals

Apr 20, 2023, 10:57 PM | Updated: 11:05 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — Police said Thursday they were investigating a spike in graffiti cases as business leaders said they were trying to combat the problem with planned artwork.

According to Tooele City Police Department Cpl. Colbey Bentley, cases have gone up considerably in recent months as several graffiti artists have targeted the downtown area.

“Almost every night the past few months we’ve had at least one or two new tags come up,” Bentley told KSL 5. “At this point, I believe we have 3, 4, 5 different people doing different forms of graffiti that are 20, 30, 40 pieces each.”

Numerous pieces of graffiti were visible in the downtown area Thursday afternoon.

Police said they made one arrest of a 32-year-old man on April 7 and had been working to identify others responsible.

“I believe the person we’re looking for right now is responsible for about 75% of the graffiti we’re seeing in the city right now,” Bentley said. “There’s a big process that we have for putting this together. There’s a lot of ‘Are we looking at the same paint colors,’ ‘Are we looking about the same time they were done,’ ‘Are we seeing the same tag in this location as this tag.’ In a lot of different tags, it is excruciating work to try and tie different tags together.”

Police have been urging businesses to install security cameras outside to potentially catch taggers in the act and they’ve been telling anyone downtown who witnesses suspicious activity to report it.

Bentley acknowledged that property crimes were tough on businesses that are often left to cover the costs of cleaning up the damage.

“It’s just what they feel is a revolving door of continually getting victimized,” Bentley said.

As investigators worked to get to the bottom of it all, the Tooele Downtown Alliance said it was working to combat graffiti with murals.

One already adorned the wall of Tyson Hamilton’s shop, Another Man’s Treasures.

“We’re looking at doing two more here coming up in the next year-and-a-half-or so,” said Hamilton, also chairman of the downtown alliance. “People will drive around looking for murals to get pictures in front of them.”

He hoped the murals sent a message to graffiti artists and taggers that they could better spend their time on more meaningful art.

“You want to do art, that’s art,” Hamilton said, pointing to the mural on the wall next to him. “Graffiti is not. You want to be appreciated for what you can do, do one of these.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Cadets mapping storm drains...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Civil Air Patrol cadets survey Sandy City parks for storm drain debris

A group of volunteers helped Sandy City get ahead of flooding, by making sure the city’s storm drains are clear, and ready for runoff.

23 hours ago

Wild horses...

Cary Schwanitz

USU professor trying to solve wild horse overpopulation problem

HEFNER, Utah — Horses are long considered a symbol of the American West. There are well over 80-thousand wild horses and burros across the western U-S and they’re a constant concern for both wildlife managers and animal activists. Utah State University professor Terry Messmer called it a problem that his generation created. “The 1971 Act said […]

23 hours ago

Layton landslide home...

Shelby Lofton

Landslide forces Layton man to leave home

Warming temperatures have caused more problems for Utah neighborhoods including a Layton home that was evacuated because of another mudslide.

23 hours ago

Harleen Saini...

Katija Stjepovic

3 Granite School students recognized in national business competition

As a senior in high school, it's rare to have it all figured out but some seniors in the Granite School District might.

23 hours ago

Pothole repair...

Jed Boal

UDOT workers brave traffic and weather to fill potholes

The maintenance crews that patch the potholes for UDOT said they’ve never seen the roads so badly beaten.

23 hours ago

sketch of man on witness stand...

Madison Swenson

Video: Police asking Lori Vallow Daybell about JJ’s whereabouts shown to jury on day 13 of trial

Day nine of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial featured a number of witnesses — including a police officer who was at the scene of Charles Vallow's death, a babysitter for JJ Vallow, the husband of one of Vallow Daybell's former friends, and a detective who was involved in the welfare check on JJ.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Tooele businesses combat spike in graffiti with murals