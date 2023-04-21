LOCAL NEWS
West Valley City Police respond to officer-involved critical incident
Apr 20, 2023, 11:46 PM | Updated: 11:49 pm
(KSL TV)
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Officers from the West Valley City Police Department responded to an officer-involved critical incident late Thursday.
A tweet from the department just after 11 p.m. Thursday said the incident was at the northbound Redwood Road onramp to 201.
The tweet said one person was injured but there were no other details on the injury.
Police did recover a weapon at the scene.
There has been an officer involved critical incident at the NB Redwood Road on-ramp to 201. One suspect injured. Weapon recovered on scene. PIO en route to scene. pic.twitter.com/itKazYhkdN
— WVC Police (@WVCPD) April 21, 2023
This story will be updated.
