Gov. Cox undergoes routine medical procedure, designates Lt. Gov. Henderson as acting governor

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a declaration of temporary disability and designated Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to assume the duties and powers of governor while he underwent a routine medical procedure Friday morning.

Gov. Cox’s office said the procedure required sedation and/or anesthesia and took an hour or two.

By law, Cox notified Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant of this temporary transfer of power and sent a letter to the chief justice when he was able to resume gubernatorial powers and duties.

“It was fun while it lasted,” Henderson tweeted, showing photos of her staff temporarily covering up the “Lieutenant” title on her office and placing her photo in the capitol’s Hall of Governors.

It was fun while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/rMICbNJ8M6 — Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson (@LGHendersonUtah) April 21, 2023