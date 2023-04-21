Close
Report: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Plans To Sign Restricted Tender

Apr 21, 2023, 9:34 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on Monday, April 24, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL insider reported Huntley’s plans on Friday, April 21.

“The #Ravens’ Pro Bowl QB isn’t going anywhere: Snoop Huntley plans to sign his restricted tender Monday, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “Huntley has been working out at the team facility and heads to Tampa this weekend to throw with teammates. Baltimore’s other QB, Lamar Jackson, remains unsigned.”

Baltimore placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on the former Utah standout in March.

RELATED: Ravens Place Restricted Free Agent Tender On Tyler Huntley

NFL.com defines a right-of-first-refusal tender as a “one-year contract worth $2.133 million” that the offering team “has the right to match any offer sheet signed with another team, but there is no draft compensation tied to this tender.”

About Tyler Huntley

Before his in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’s spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson but has started games sparingly. The Ravens placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson this offseason. Jackson has yet to agree to the tag or sign a new deal with the Ravens or another team.

Last season, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

RELATED: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Named To AFC Pro Bowl Roster

After the 2022 regular season, the former Ute was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

During his three seasons in the league, Huntley has thrown for 1,754 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 65.6 percent completion rate. He’s also run for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

