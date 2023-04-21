Utah man dies while snorkeling in Hawaii

PO‘IPŪ, Hawaii — A man from Utah died while snorkeling in Hawaii on Thursday, April 13.

The man was identified as 62-year-old Leonard Boteilho of Riverton, Utah.

According to the Kaua’i Police Department, just before 10:35 a.m., bystanders noticed an unresponsive snorkeler in the waters off Po’ipu Beach. Witnesses in the water brought the man to shore and began administering CPR while lifeguards at the Po’ipu Beach lifeguard tower were notified.

Lifeguards responded and took over CPR efforts before the man was transferred to Wilcox Medical Center, where he later died.

According to witness reports, the man had been snorkeling for approximately 15 minutes and did not show signs of distress before being pulled from the water. Police said an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.