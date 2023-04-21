Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Nevada Lawmakers Await Details Of Athletics Land Buy In Las Vegas

Apr 21, 2023, 10:22 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada legislative leaders said Thursday that they had little information about the Oakland Athletics’ plans to move to Las Vegas, beyond that a land purchase deal is in place, a funding bill is coming and there is no timeline for action.

RELATED STORIES

The Major League Baseball team announced late Wednesday it signed a binding agreement to purchase vacant property just off the Las Vegas Strip owned by Red Rock Resorts for a new retractable roof ballpark, ending discussion about the team staying in the Bay Area.

The purchase now sets up a patchwork of public-private funding mechanisms that needs approval from state lawmakers as well as local officials.

The stadium and other developments are projected to cost about $1.5 billion, per The Nevada Independent, while the A’s are asking for $500 million in public assistance, said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who has been in talks with A’s leadership and whose district includes the potential stadium site.

“That’s something that they’ve come up with,” said Naft of the A’s funding ask. “You don’t always get what you want. And I think that’s probably going to be the case with the $500 million.”

Naft said the NFL’s Raiders moving from Oakland, California, to Las Vegas in 2020 helped revolutionize Las Vegas as a major sports city. But even with the land purchase, he has unanswered questions about how the new stadium will affect year-round Las Vegas residents.

RELATED: Oakland Athletics Purchase Land For New Stadium In Las Vegas

“I think the fact that Oakland is no longer an option as of last night means that we can have a more serious conversation about what would be involved with the relocation to our community,” he said.

The Nevada Independent and the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the agreement Wednesday night.

How much say the county’s Board of Commissioners will have depends on how much leeway the state Legislature gives them in negotiations. The Legislature could prescribe a narrow mandate that the county has to follow, or come up with a plan that gives commissioners more negotiating power, Naft said.

As of now, several officials in state leadership expressed optimism, but would not comment further until more details come out.

The state Senate majority leader, Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro, was “briefed on the outline of a proposal, and she appreciates the interest the A’s have shown in Las Vegas,” spokesperson Greg Lademann said.

“However, (Cannizzaro) has not committed to supporting any deal, nor would she without seeing detailed legislative language and discussing it with her caucus,” Lademann said.

The Legislature is entering the last six weeks of a session that is held every two years. A funding bill of this nature would be exempt from a deadline that has passed for bills to be introduced and passed out of their first committees.

Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo remains committed to a campaign promise not to raise taxes, spokesperson Elizabeth Ray said in a statement.

“The prospect of bringing new jobs, more economic development, and an exceptional MLB team to Las Vegas is exciting on many levels,” Lombardo said in a statement. “As we continue to navigate this opportunity, I’m in regular communication with the A’s, Major League Baseball, legislative leadership, and local and state stakeholders.”

Others were generally supportive while speaking in broad terms.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager noted the city’s recent success in hosting sports teams.

“It’s important we consider both the benefits and impacts to Las Vegas and the state,” Yeager added.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert made a similar remark in a statement that also said she looks forward to reviewing the proposal.

Republican Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant said her caucus will “continue to support our governor as he navigates potential ways to diversify our economy and bolster the existing industries that make Nevada unique.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Suspends Five Players For Violating Gambling Policy

Three NFL players were suspended indefinitely Friday for betting on NFL games last season, two other players received six-game suspensions.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Look To Continue Winning Streak In D.C.

The Utah Warriors look to continue their winning ways as they head on the road for a battle in the nation's capital against Old Glory D.C.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Program Won’t Sell Single Game Tickets For Clash Against BYU

BYU fans looking to attend the TCU game this October will have some challenges.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Toronto Fires Nick Nurse, Who Led Raptors To 2019 NBA Title

Nick Nurse was fired Friday as coach of the Toronto Raptors, four years after he led the franchise to its first and only NBA championship.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Plans To Sign Restricted Tender

Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on April 24, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taking Inventory Of Utah’s Defense With DC Morgan Scalley

The Utes appear to have some depth on defense that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley broke down ahead of the 22 Forever Game.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Nevada Lawmakers Await Details Of Athletics Land Buy In Las Vegas