Big 12 Program Won’t Sell Single Game Tickets For Clash Against BYU

PROVO, Utah – One Big 12 ticket office has concerns about BYU fans’ potential to overtake a road venue.

That would be the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU finished last season with a No. 2 ranking in the final AP Top 25.

Within TCU’s ticket options for the 2023 season, they offer a “Football Mini Plan” that they call a “Keep It Purple Plan.” The Keep It Purple Plan will be the only way to purchase tickets to the TCU game against BYU on October 14 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Ft. Worth, Texas.

TCU is looking to keep the BYU game “purple”

As the name would suggest, the focus is to have TCU fans in the stands on that mid-October day.

The only other team TCU has this arrangement for is the University of Texas. TCU hosts Texas on November 11 in Ft. Worth one final time before the Longhorns go to the SEC.

TCU’s ticket office website notes that the “Keep It Purple Plan” for the BYU and Texas games is “not available for resale.”

They also added, “TCU Athletics tickets/parking are intended for use primarily by the original purchaser. TCU reserves the right to review all transactions and revoke tickets/parking from any account determined by TCU, in its sole discretion, to be a violation of TCU policies or intent. No refund, exchange or credit will be given.”

One BYU fan named “@TexasBYU” on Twitter noticed the unique ticketing arrangement and shared it on his social media page.

TCU won’t be selling single game tickets for BYU or TX., only as as part of their “Keep it Purple” plan. The other games won’t be eligible for resale. Wonder if some tickets aren’t used they’ll invalidate the others leaving fans without a ticket or refund. Flattering I guess pic.twitter.com/n9AAbdUdVX — TexasBYU (@TexasByu) April 21, 2023

BYU has been known for having large gatherings of fans at road games–especially in Texas. In 2021, pockets of royal blue-wearing BYU fans were spread out throughout McLane Stadium for a sold-out road game at Baylor.

TCU/BYU: First meeting as Big 12 foes

TCU is aware of BYU’s history of traveling to road games.

The Horned Frogs were in the same league as BYU in the WAC from 1996-1998 and the Mountain West Conference from 2005 to 2010. As a result, many TCU events, particularly the basketball games during Jimmer Fredette’s career, saw many BYU fans in attendance to support the Cougars.

With the energy that Big 12 affiliation brings to the BYU fan base and a substantial population of fans and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Texas, TCU probably knows it could be a sea of blue if BYU fans could gobble up tickets. So instead, the Horned Frogs are looking to “Keep it Purple.”

TCU leads the all-time series against BYU 6-5. The Horned Frogs have won the last four meetings (2008-2011) by 94 points. BYU’s last victory over TCU was in 2007.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper