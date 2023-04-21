Close
Utah Warriors Look To Continue Winning Streak In D.C.

Apr 21, 2023, 11:14 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors look to continue their winning ways as they head on the road for a battle in the nation’s capital against Old Glory D.C.

D.C. is scheduled to Utah at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia on Saturday, April 22.

Warriors Winning Ways

The Warriors will enter the match as one of the hottest teams in Major League Rugby. After opening the season with a 2-2 record, Utah has won its last four matches. The Warriors haven’t dropped a result in over a month.

RELATED: Utah Warriors Drop Seattle Seawolves In High-Scoring Win

“The big factor with winning is it just helps with the morale amongst the boys, which obviously makes doing your next task a little bit easier,” Warriors center Tyler Fisher told KSLSports.com ahead of the team’s trip to D.C. “Just making it more enjoyable. So I mean, you don’t want to say it’s any different to anything else. But obviously, maintaining that is going to be the main priority.”

Utah currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 27 points. The Warriors have defeated every team in the West this season with the exception of No. 1 San Diego Legion.

Utah Warriors vs. Old Glory D.C.

“When you start winning, people start taking more notice of you and the opposition takes more notice of you, and they are really aware of that,” Warriors head coach Greg Cooper told KSLSports.com. “The biggest challenge now is to make sure we have that same attitude and preparation that we’ve had every week. So it doesn’t matter who you’re up against. Obviously, we’ve got a quality side in D.C. coming up and no matter who the opposition is, when you’re winning or you’re losing, we really shouldn’t change the way we prepare.”

D.C. is currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 20 points earned this season. Old Glory is coming off a 42-31 win over the New York Ironworkers. Prior to the home win over New York, D.C. found itself on a three-game skid.

Last season, D.C. narrowly defeated Utah, 22-21. The match took place in Virginia.

Utah’s match against Old Glory D.C. will get underway on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. (MDT). The contest will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

