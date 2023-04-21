Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NFL Suspends Five Players For Violating Gambling Policy

Apr 21, 2023, 11:27 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

AP – Three NFL players were suspended indefinitely Friday for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season, while two other players, including the 12th overall draft pick a year ago, received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games at a league facility.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus, Lions safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are sidelined for the entire 2023 season and may petition for reinstatement afterward.

Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams each received a six-game suspension, though they will be able to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games. Their suspensions will start at the final roster cutdown.

The NFL said that a “league review uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

Gambling incidents have been relatively rare for the NFL. Most recently, wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on NFL games; he was later traded from Atlanta to Jacksonville and was reinstated. In November 2019, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended for gambling on an NFL game; he has played in the league since.

RELATED: NFL Reinstates Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley After Gambling Suspension

The Lions immediately released Cephus, who caught 37 passes in three seasons, and Moore, who started one game in four years.

Detroit executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes said the two “exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.”

Williams was the 12th overall pick in last year’s draft but he played in just six games after returning from knee surgery. Alliance Sports, which represents Williams, said in a statement the player is “apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit.” It also noted Williams’ suspension was for a “technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed — and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility.”

Berryhill played in four games without a catch in his only season. Holmes said the Lions will work with both Berryhill and Williams “to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

RELATED STORIES

Toney started one game in two seasons with the Commanders, who said they have “cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions.”

With the rise of sports betting across the U.S., some pro teams have a sportsbook in their stadiums — like the Washington Nationals (MLB) and the Phoenix Suns (NBA) as well as the NHL’s Washington Capitals. Others, like the Arizona Cardinals, have a sportsbook on the grounds of the stadium and many fans bet on their phones while attending games. Sports betting ads also permeate breaks during NFL games.

The NFL, along with other pro leagues, this week formed the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising, a group described as a voluntary alliance to control how consumers see advertising and to rein in “excessive” advertising.

Until recently, gambling incidents had not surfaced often for the NFL. In 1963, the NFL handed out perhaps its most famous discipline: Then-commissioner Pete Rozelle suspended star running back Paul Hornung of Green Bay and defensive tackle of Alex Karras of Detroit — both of whom became Hall of Famers. Each was sidelined for that season, with Rozelle citing bets on league games and associating with gamblers or “known hoodlums.”

Twenty years later, Rozelle suspended Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who was in just his second pro season. Schlichter was reinstated and played in 1984 and ’85. But he couldn’t kick the gambling habit and eventually wound up in prison for a multimillion-dollar ticketing scam.

In the 1940s, Frank Filchock and Merle Hapes of the New York Giants were suspended by then-commissioner Bert Bell for not reporting attempted bribes, particularly for the 1946 championship game. Filchock played in that game, which the Giants lost 24-14 to the Bears, but Hapes was not allowed to take the field.

Both were eventually suspended; Filchock didn’t return to the NFL until 1950 with Baltimore, though he played parts of four seasons in Canada. Hapes never played another NFL game.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Look To Continue Winning Streak In D.C.

The Utah Warriors look to continue their winning ways as they head on the road for a battle in the nation's capital against Old Glory D.C.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Program Won’t Sell Single Game Tickets For Clash Against BYU

BYU fans looking to attend the TCU game this October will have some challenges.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nevada Lawmakers Await Details Of Athletics Land Buy In Las Vegas

Nevada legislative leaders said that they had little information about the Oakland Athletics’ plans to move to Las Vegas.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Toronto Fires Nick Nurse, Who Led Raptors To 2019 NBA Title

Nick Nurse was fired Friday as coach of the Toronto Raptors, four years after he led the franchise to its first and only NBA championship.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Plans To Sign Restricted Tender

Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley plans to sign his restricted free agent tender on April 24, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taking Inventory Of Utah’s Defense With DC Morgan Scalley

The Utes appear to have some depth on defense that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley broke down ahead of the 22 Forever Game.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

NFL Suspends Five Players For Violating Gambling Policy